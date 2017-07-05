Bookworm of Edwards hosts salad dressings workshop July 6 | VailDaily.com

Salad season is upon us, and those store-bought dressings don't always cut the mustard.

Today, chef Sara Copenhaver will lead a creative and healthy workshop on dressings for all kinds of fresh salads at The Bookworm of Edwards. Included in each ticket is a copy of the new cookbook "Dressings," plus the opportunity to create and take home three hand-made dressings.

'Worthwhile endeavor'

Shopping for dressings at the grocery store has become increasingly complicated in recent years. Trying to stay away from additives, unnecessary sugar or sodium makes buying the right brand tiresome. Instead, home cooks can create their own with familiar and healthy ingredients.

"This evening, come make three fresh and tasty recipes from the 'Dressings' cookbook to take home for your weekend picnics and barbecues," Copenhaver said. "Also, expect to socialize and have some fun, making new friends and realizing that making dressings on your own is definitely a worthwhile endeavor."

Cooking and creating is nothing new to The Bookworm head chef. This is her second installment in Vail and continues to build her career in the valley.

"I came to Vail in 1994 to go to Johnson and Wales culinary program that was in Vail for a few years," she said. "While here, I worked in the kitchen of Sweet Basil making desserts and salads and apps from the pantry station."

After moving to Napa Valley, Copenhaver continued her career with Michael Chiarello and the Real Restaurants group.

"After years and plenty of experiences, I returned to Vail almost five years ago," she said.

Her specials at The Bookworm change every two weeks.

"I love The Bookworm and its place in the community. It's wonderful to work in an independent bookstore and social gathering place," she said.