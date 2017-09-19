Brand of U Workshop coming to The Westin on Sept. 21
September 19, 2017
If you go …
What: Soul Genius Branding presents its Women’s Workshop: The Brand of U.
Where: The Westin Riverfront, Avon.
When: Thursday, Sept. 21, 1 to 5 p.m.
Cost: $85 or $99 for the VIP package.
More information: Visit http://www.soulgeniusbranding.com/event.
AVON — Soul Genius Branding brings its Women's Workshop: The Brand of U to The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Brand of U workshop is designed to give women practical, actionable advice, tips, tools and resources, along with a fantastic relationship building experience.
Hosted by Soul Genius Branding's Linda Perry, this event will share new ideas and strategies on creating your best message, building a platform and how to connect with customers.
This workshop might be for you if:
You're looking to start or grow your business, get ahead in your job or simply figure out what you have to offer.
You've been feeling overwhelmed, frustrated or unsure in your business or career.
Recommended Stories For You
You want to learn how to express yourself with more clarity and purpose in your everyday life.
The cost is $85 per person, which includes a gourmet snack break and swag from the sponsors and host.
For $99, the VIP Workshop package includes the gourmet snack break, a cocktail reception and a day pass to the Athletic Club at The Westin plus 20 percent off treatments at Spa Anjali that day.
From trial lawyer to life coach to branding specialist, Perry's mission is to help entrepreneurs with a passion and purpose discover how they can connect in a bigger way. For more information or to register, visit http://www.soulgenius branding.com/events.
If you go …
What: Soul Genius Branding presents its Women’s Workshop: The Brand of U.
Where: The Westin Riverfront, Avon.
When: Thursday, Sept. 21, 1 to 5 p.m.
Cost: $85 or $99 for the VIP package.
More information: Visit http://www.soulgeniusbranding.com/event.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- Hike to the Mic features Elvis Costello at 10,000 feet at Beaver Creek
- Chainsaw master Don Mesuda: ‘There’s no mistakes in carving, just a change of plans’
- Colorado strikes a chord for musician and activist Ben Harper, who performs Friday in Avon
- Taste of Vail hosts new Fall Wine & Food Classic this weekend, Sept. 22-23
- Vail Daily Review: Zoppe Family Circus was an example of the new ‘big top’ model in America
Trending Sitewide
- American Airlines to start all-year, daily service from Dallas-Fort Worth to Eagle County’s airport
- Eagle County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested after report of masturbation in Miller Ranch Open Space in Edwards
- Relatives identify Fort Collins family killed in plane crash north of Glenwood Springs
- After 44 surgeries and an amputation, Marines veteran Sgt. Kirstie Ennis given a new Glenwood Springs home
- Family of four dies in planes crash north of Glenwood Springs