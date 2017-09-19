Brand of U Workshop coming to The Westin on Sept. 21

Cost: $85 or $99 for the VIP package.

What: Soul Genius Branding presents its Women’s Workshop: The Brand of U.

AVON — Soul Genius Branding brings its Women's Workshop: The Brand of U to The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Brand of U workshop is designed to give women practical, actionable advice, tips, tools and resources, along with a fantastic relationship building experience.

Hosted by Soul Genius Branding's Linda Perry, this event will share new ideas and strategies on creating your best message, building a platform and how to connect with customers.

This workshop might be for you if:

You're looking to start or grow your business, get ahead in your job or simply figure out what you have to offer.

You've been feeling overwhelmed, frustrated or unsure in your business or career.

You want to learn how to express yourself with more clarity and purpose in your everyday life.

The cost is $85 per person, which includes a gourmet snack break and swag from the sponsors and host.

For $99, the VIP Workshop package includes the gourmet snack break, a cocktail reception and a day pass to the Athletic Club at The Westin plus 20 percent off treatments at Spa Anjali that day.

From trial lawyer to life coach to branding specialist, Perry's mission is to help entrepreneurs with a passion and purpose discover how they can connect in a bigger way. For more information or to register, visit http://www.soulgenius branding.com/events.