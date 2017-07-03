Bravo! Vail celebrates July Fourth with free Patriotic Concert at Ford Amphitheater | VailDaily.com

Bravo! Vail celebrates July Fourth with free Patriotic Concert at Ford Amphitheater
July 3, 2017
If you go …
What: Patriotic Concert.
Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail.
When: Tuesday, July 4, 2 p.m. (Doors open at 12:30 p.m.)
Cost: General admission lawn seating is free; $25 for pavilion seats.
More information: Visit http://www.bravovail.org.
Bravo! Vail celebrates the most American of holidays with the most American of music on Tuesday, July 4.
The Patriotic Concert by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra takes place at 2 p.m. at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Tickets are $25; general admission and lawn seating is free on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 12:30 p.m. (There are 1,250 lawn seats).
One hundred percent of proceeds will go to the Vail Veterans Program.
The concert features the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Byron Stripling on trumpet. Jeff Tyzik conducts the orchestra.
For more information and tickets, visit http://www.bravovail.org.
