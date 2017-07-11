Bravo! Vail Gala celebrates 30 years July 16 | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The 30th annual Bravo! Vail Gala — a celebration of music in the Vail Valley — will take place on Sunday, and feature an exclusive cabaret performance by opera star Patricia Racette in her Vail debut.

The gala, An Enchanted Evening Celebrating 30 Years of Bravo! Vail, will take place on at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. Festivities begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction at 5:30 p.m.

Racette performs her critically-acclaimed cabaret show Diva on Detour, featuring pianist Craig Terry. The intimate performance includes songs from George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim and more.

Live Auction Details

A three-course gourmet dinner will be served and guests will be treated to an exciting live auction, including priceless items and unique experiences such as a private soiree with Grammy Award-winning conductor, composer and pianist Bramwell Tovey; tickets to the 40th annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C.; an exclusive VIP weekend for four people at Brand Napa Valley including two dinners by Michelin-rated chefs; the highly sought-after chance to conduct the New York Philharmonic; and more.

Funds raised at the annual gala support Bravo! Vail's Education and Community Engagement Programs. These initiatives bring music to the lives of thousands of people each year and are central to Bravo! Vail's mission to develop a lifelong appreciation of the arts. The community's support of this mission has made music a central and enduring force in the Vail Valley.

'Transformative Power of Music'

"The Education and Engagement Programs Bravo! Vail provides to the local community ensure that audiences of all ages and backgrounds are able to experience the transformative power of music," said Keelin Davis, Bravo! Vail's education manager. "We are incredibly proud of the fact that we've been able to regularly grow and expand these programs, which wouldn't be possible without the generous support of Gala attendees."

A limited number of tickets are still available. Gala tickets range from $300 to $1,500. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.bravovail.org/gala.