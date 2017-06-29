Bravo! Vail offers free events | VailDaily.com

Vail — Every year, the Bravo! Vail Music Festival presents dozens of free education and community engagement concerts throughout the Vail Valley, via programs such as the Free Concert Series, Little Listeners at the Library, Free Family Concerts and Bravo! Vail After Dark.

FREE CONCERT SERIES

Bravo! Vail's Free Concert Series is acclaimed for its intimate performances by established, world-renowned artists as well as musicians in the early stages of major professional careers including Bravo! Vail's 2017 Piano Fellows and Chamber Musicians in Residence. The concerts are held at the Vail Interfaith Chapel in Vail (Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m.), the Edwards Interfaith Chapel in Edwards (July 10, 6 p.m.), the Golden Eagle Senior Center (July 20, 11 a.m.), Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle (July 31, 6 p.m.), and on Gallery Row at Beaver Creek (July 8, 1 p.m.).

LITTLE LISTENERS @ THE LIBRARY

Little Listeners at the Library, which kicks off on Monday, introduces children to the wonders of classical music. The series' eight programs will take place in public libraries throughout the Vail Valley at 2 p.m. on select days: at the Vail Public Library (July 3, July 11 and 18), Avon Public Library (July 10), Eagle Public Library (June 29 and July 20), and Gypsum Public Library (July 5 and 19). Members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, the Zora String Quartet and Ensemble Connect will perform engaging and entertaining repertoire at these fun, family-friendly events.

FREE FAMILY CONCERTS

For the first time in its 30-year history, Bravo! Vail offers two Free Family Concerts instead of one — both upvalley and downvalley — in an effort to expand the festival's reach and to further develop its commitment to serving local. A collaborative Bravo! Vail and National Repertory Orchestra presentation of Gershwin's Magic Key, a Classical Kids Music Education production, takes place on Wednesday, July 12, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail at 11 a.m. and the Lundgren Amphitheater in Gypsum at 6 p.m. An hour before each performance, children of all ages are invited to Bravo! Vail's Instrument Petting Zoo, where they can explore orchestral instruments.

MASTER CLASS SERIES

This season, Bravo! Vail audiences are invited to attend a new Master Class Series, offering attendees insight and a unique perspective on the artistic process as professional pianists coach the 2017 Bravo! Vail Piano Fellows. Master Classes will take place at the Vail Mountain School with Anne-Marie McDermott (July 27 at 3 p.m.) and with Inon Barnatan (July 28 at 1 p.m.)

BRAVO! VAIL AFTER DARK

The last of the festival's free series to get underway is Bravo! Vail After Dark, which begins on Friday, July 21, and brings informal, dynamic and accessible chamber music experiences to the Vail Valley's most popular bars and ale houses. The series features three critically acclaimed quartets performing eclectic selections from traditional classical and contemporary music in innovative programs: Ensemble Connect at the Vail Ale House (July 21), the Danish String Quartet at Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. (July 29), and the Calder Quartet at the Vail Brewing Co. (Aug. 4).