Bravo! Vail presents two free family concerts July 12 — in Vail and Gypsum | VailDaily.com

When: Wednesday, July 12; Vail: Instrument Petting Zoo begins at 10 a.m. followed by the performance at 11 a.m.; Gypsum: Instrument Petting Zoo begins at 5 p.m. followed by the performance at 6 p.m.

VAIL — Today, Bravo! Vail and the National Repertory Orchestra present Gershwin's "Magic Key", a classical kids music education production, in two performances at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail at 11 a.m. and the Lundgren Amphitheater in Gypsum at 6 p.m.

Having served the Vail Valley community for the past 30 years, the Bravo! Vail Music Festival is expanding its educational and outreach activities in order to make classical music and its numerous benefits accessible to as wide and diverse a local audience as possible. This summer, for the first time ever, Bravo! Vail is adding a second performance of its popular annual free family concert in Gypsum to reach families downvalley.

Gershwin's "Magic Key" features Colorado's prestigious National Repertory Orchestra, led by The Philadelphia Orchestra's assistant conductor Kensho Watanabe, magically weaving the tale of a chance encounter between a newspaper boy and the composer himself on the streets of New York. The concert includes more than 20 works by New York City-born George Gershwin (1898–1937) with orchestral pieces such as "Rhapsody in Blue", "An American in Paris", the "Cuban Overture" and the "Concerto in F", plus songs like "I Got Rhythm" and "Someone to Watch Over Me," with lyrics by Gershwin's older brother, Ira.

Instrument Petting Zoo

A fun-filled orchestra adventure for the whole family, Gershwin's "Magic Key" is a wonderful introduction to the exciting world of symphonic music. An hour before each performance, children of all ages can enjoy Bravo! Vail's Instrument Petting Zoo, where they can explore real orchestral instruments.

Created and directed by Paul Pement, Gershwin's "Magic Key" premiered with the National Symphony Orchestra at The John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D. C., in April 2015 and has been performed throughout North America and abroad. Gershwin's "Magic Key" features co-writer Will Martin on piano, and stars Elic Bramlett as Gershwin and Lance Newton as the newspaper boy.

The National Repertory Orchestra, located in Breckenridge, is an entirely fellowship-based summer orchestra that trains young professionals as they embark upon their orchestral careers.