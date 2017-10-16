Bumper Jacksons bring 7-piece band to Vilar Center
October 16, 2017
Editor's note: From time to time, members of the Vilar Performing Arts Center community will provide insights into upcoming art, music and dance performances at the 530-seat theater in Beaver Creek Village. This week, the Vilar Performing Arts Center's Box Office manager Lauren Gary previews the Oct. 20 show, Bumper Jacksons.
The Bumper Jacksons might be the quirkiest folk band in the Vilar Performing Arts Center's Underground Sound Series, if not the quirkiest band in our entire year of concerts.
This seven-piece Americana band of virtually unknown artists hails from the Washington, D.C., area, however their musical sensibilities draw from their roots across the United States. Painting America's story from the streets of New Orleans to the hollers of the Appalachian Mountains, the Bumper Jacksons are unafraid to scrap together new sounds from forgotten 78s and pay homage to musical traditions while fashioning their own unique, DIY style.
It's not just the performers who are on the eccentric side. The instruments they play range from the washboard to clarinet to banjos to the rare pedal steel guitar. Drummer Dan Samuels even plays Afro-Cuban percussion on a suitcase!
While you could rightfully expect the avant-garde and eclectic from this band, there's still something wonderfully old school and vintage for those of a more traditional folk music taste. The Bumper Jacksons were honored as 2015 Artist of the Year and Best Folk Band from 2013 to 2015 at the Washington Area Music Awards. They are playfully creative with their originals and re-imagining roots music with both power and tenderness.
Join the Vilar Performing Arts Center for the Bumper Jacksons performance on Friday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m. It'll be an exciting party where the folk music never stops and the dance floor never sleeps.
If you go …
What: Bumper Jacksons perform as part of Underground Sound series.
Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek.
When: Friday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $38, or buy the Underground Sound Pass for $100 and get access to all remaining shows and one drink at each.
More information: Visit http://www.VVF.org.
