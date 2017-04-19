Calligraphy workshop in Edwards teaches the basics of the art, April 20 | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — The Bookworm of Edwards and Alpine Arts Center are teaming up to provide an opportunity for those seeking to learn more about calligraphy. Wendy Satsky, a teacher at Alpine Arts Center, will lead a calligraphy workshop today at 6 p.m.

"Wendy has been creating artwork using calligraphy techniques for many years," said Lauren Merrill, owner of Alpine Arts Center. "She has instructed a variety of classes at Alpine Arts Center that intertwine art and writing. From traditional calligraphy to painting lettering using mussel shells and India ink, her calligraphy comes in many forms. She has exhibited her work in the Vail Valley and in Denver."

The workshop is an introductory class that is suited to beginners. Students who attend will learn to use a felt-tip calligraphy pen, practice a selected lettering style and create a greeting card. Supplies will be included in the ticket price, and books with more information and calligraphy practice can be purchased the night of the workshop.

'so excited'

Merrill has owned and operated Alpine Arts Center since it began in 2010. Earlier this year, Alpine Arts Center moved to its new home in the Riverwalk. After months of planning and remodeling, Alpine Arts Center is open and ready for business. The studio hosts classes for children, teens and adults, with multiple mediums from which to choose.

With the recent move, Alpine Arts Center and The Bookworm are now neighbors in the Riverwalk and hope to partner for more events in the future.

"We were so excited about the new location," Merrill said. "Not only is there amazing natural light and windows surrounding the space, but The Riverwalk has so many cultural businesses. Collaborating with local businesses like The Bookworm makes our programs richer."

Alpine Arts Center has seen the appreciation for art expand from the concentration of galleries in Beaver Creek and Vail to reach the rest of the Vail Valley. Its classes and programs have established the business as a community center.

"I love owning an arts center in a small community because I see our customers almost every day, both in and out of Alpine Arts Center," Merrill said. "It's especially fun to be at a dinner party and see a student's artwork hanging up on display, or to run into someone at a restaurant and hear that he or she has been practicing art at home between lessons. Working with so many different ages makes me feel connected with such a large part of our community, and I love hearing the impact Alpine Arts Center has on individuals and our community as a whole."