Campout for the Cause moves from Colorado River to Buena Vista, June 2-4 | VailDaily.com

Cost: Tickets start at $69 for the weekend and include all music, workshops and yoga classes; children 13 and younger are free. Camping is an additional $20 per vehicle. Limited RV parking will also be available for $99 in designated RV camping areas.

BUENA VISTA — Bonfire Entertainment announced Monday that it has moved locations for this year's Campout for the Cause music and yoga festival from Rancho del Rio on the Colorado River to The Meadows property in Buena Vista.

"We are only selling 400 tickets this year as we delicately move to a space more designed to let our creative freedoms flow," wrote Campout for the Cause founder Scotty Stoughton in a letter to Bonfire followers. "The Meadows site is absolutely stunning, and the community of Buena Vista is blossoming with a fresh injection of entrepreneurs and environmental and social activism."

Attendees can take advantage of yoga classes and workshops on nutrition and reconnect through music, nature and conversation, with hiking right off the campsite along Cottonwood Creek, nearby hot springs and the Arkansas River a short distance away.

The gathering will have one main musical area featuring Trout Steak Revival, Grant Farm, Bonfire Dub, Andy Falco of the Infamous Stringdusters, We Dream Dawn, The Good Time Travelers and Ramona. Additional artists include Mama Magnolia, Pickin' on the Dead and Alpha King Knight and special guest Andrew McConathy, Bob Masters, Jake Wolf and more.

The music ends Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m., leaving time for spontaneous campfire jams with many of the participating Campout artists at the bonfire circle, located away from the quiet camping area. Buena Vista rafting company River Runners also will be offering discounted rafting trips for Campout fans, shuttling directly from the festival site.

"Campout was never about any one band, or person," Stoughton said. "The goal has always been to create a family of artists and fans who can come together in a comfortable setting to let the true artistic moments happen. We never book talent for one show, one time slot; we book acts that want to play and participate in the entire experience of a gathering. This is our time to give back, and the charity is closer to our heart than ever."

Proceeds from Campout for the Cause will be donated to The Arkansas River Trust and to Emmy's Friends, a grassroots fund established for Emery Welle, a 1-year-old girl who has been diagnosed with and undergoing treatment for a rare childhood cancer known as embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma. The Arkansas River Trust is committed to maximizing the ecological health of the Arkansas River, enhancing and creating open space and parks along the Arkansas River corridor and promoting youth participation in whitewater sports.

A variety of yoga classes will be offered throughout the weekend with yogis Gina Caputo, Kristina Kuzmich, Moonstone Jackson, Bobby L'heureux, Kim Fuller, Mariah Rose and Heath Perry, with classes in vinyasa, restorative, acro yoga and flow.

The 400-person capacity is set to protect the intimate Campout experience, organizers said. The festival will provide a community gathering and cooking space around the bonfire, where friends are encouraged to share food, drink and stories. There also will be a quiet family camping area.