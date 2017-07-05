Chefs in the Gardens return to Vail on July 6 | VailDaily.com

Chefs in the Gardens return to Vail on July 6
July 5, 2017
If you go …
What: Chefs in the Gardens cooking demonstration.
Where: Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Vail.
When: Thursday, July 6, noon.
Cost: $5, includes samples of the dish.
More information: Visit http://www.bettyfordalpinegardens.org.
VAIL — Local chefs demonstrate their cooking talent each year at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens during its Chefs in the Gardens program.
The six-week cooking series starts today, with the culinary team from Manor Vail, Kenneth Butle and Gage Smith. Chefs Butle and Smith will whip up their famous panzannela salad with a lemon vinaigrette using fresh ingredients and locally produced goat cheese.
The one-hour show begins at noon and is located in the lobby of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Ford Park. Cost is $5 and includes samples of the dish. A limited number of seats are available and Alpine Garden members have priority seating.
garden memberships
Garden memberships are available by calling 970-476-0103, extension 5, or by visiting the Alpine Gardens website at http://www.bettyfordalpinegardens.org.
Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, located in the heart of Ford Park, is the highest botanical garden in the world. The Alpine Gardens nationally accredited plant collection displays more than 3,000 species across 5 acres.
In addition to cooking demonstrations, the Alpine Gardens offers yoga, AIReal yoga, Bluegrass in the Gardens, public tours, gardening and photography workshops. A complete list of activities and events is available at http://www.bettyfordalpinegardens.org/calendar or by calling 970-476-0103, extension 3.
