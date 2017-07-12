Chula Beauregard paints live July 13 at Horton Fine Art in Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

It was on a six-month sailing trip in the Caribbean aboard her parent's 24-foot sailboat that Chula Beauregard discovered a passion for painting.

Her mother brought watercolors along and painting became a major activity for the 11-year-old between home-schooling lessons on the tiny boat.

"After returning to school in Colorado, there was never a year that I didn't take art," Beauregard said.

Beauregard went on to earn a bachelor's degree in studio art, graduating cum laude from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington. Not long afterward she completed a two-year Peace Corps term in Gabon, Africa.

"It was a wonderful time of freedom because I had two hours a day to paint," she said. "I set that time aside, having been trained by a teacher at Whitman College that if you want to be an artist you have to be disciplined."

'the culture of it'

Beauregard carried her watercolors and sketchbook with her everywhere, even while traveling the world after the Peace Corps.

"I was using art as I traveled to understand a place and really engage in it — the culture of it, the look of it, the feel of it," Beauregard said.

Today, the landscape artist is anchored in Steamboat Springs, with her husband and two young boys. She traded her watercolors for oils in 2006, but she maintains her disciplined approach to painting, beginning outdoors with sketches and plein-air studies.

"I'm still always trying to understand things, how the world is from a geological standpoint, how a barn is built," she said. "I feel that if you can understand it, then you can paint it."

Beauregard will be painting at Horton Fine Art in Beaver Creek on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.