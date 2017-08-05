Citizen Cope makes Beaver Creek debut | VailDaily.com

Dug deep in the rich soil of American music, cross-genre guitarist Citizen Cope's music blends hip-hop with folk, soul and blues and harkens to the likes of Bill Withers, Neil Young, John Lee Hooker, Van Morrison, Willie Nelson or Al Green.

Cope will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center today at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $55 and available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or by visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The VPAC is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Cooking Up Beats

Born Clarence Greenwood, Citizen Cope was a child of the '70s, and his life journey is as singular as his art. He is the radically mashed-up product of Greenville, Mississippi; Memphis, Tennessee; Vernon, Texas; Austin, Texas; Washington, D.C.; and Brooklyn, New York. These locations are felt in his songs — southern rural, big sky lonely, concrete urban and painfully romantic.

In Austin during the '80s, he took sound classes and found himself fooling with a primitive four-track setup. Turntables intrigued him. He heard hip-hop as inspired invention. For years, he got lost in his self-designed lab, cooking up beats and motifs that only later would be shaped into songs.

In the midst of the squalor, grandeur and hypocrisy of the nation's capitol, Cope set up camp. Vocalist Michel Ivey recruited him as a mad scientist who feverishly concocted samples for the artsy-edgy configuration known as Basehead. As the group hit the road, Cope stayed in the background, moving dials and pushing buttons. Inside of his head, he heard stories that still had not assumed full form.

Serious Rhymes

On record, his vision is first expressed in "Citizen Cope," the debut album from 2002. The artist is still finding his footing and, although his trademark poetry is firmly in place, this is the only record where the production isn't entirely his own. The aural environment is more elaborate, the sound not yet reduced down to the common denominator that we come to know as Cope.

The theme, though, is clear — it's "Contact," the cry for a connection to a world that is at once bewildering, necessary and fraudulent. The issues are serious.

"You've got them crooked politicians," he writes, "eating up the treasury and taking our cash to spend on the prisons while the youth they fast." The groove is insistent. "Let the Drummer Kick" is the name of the song that says, "You've got to bust through … mass confusion, solution, conclusion, inspiration is what pulls you through." Busting through, pulling through, getting through to "Salvation," a story in which Judas shows up in D.C. and takes aim at the singer's soul.

This will be the first time Citizen Cope will perform at the VPAC and he will be joined by his full band.