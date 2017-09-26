Colorado Parks & Wildlife releases new fishing app: CPW Fishing
September 26, 2017
DENVER — Colorado Parks & Wildlife has launched CPW Fishing, the agency's official mobile fishing app. For anglers seeking information on new fishing locations or needing to check for updated regulations while on the water, CPW Fishing is an easy way to keep angling details close at hand.
"We're excited to bring this free, portable resource to the anglers that enjoy Colorado's abundant waters," said Bob Broscheid, director of Colorado Parks & Wildlife. "This app was truly designed with the angler in mind. We've included offline modes that don't require a connection, putting fishing conditions for thousands of locations right at your fingertips wherever you are. We've also included current regulations for responsible angling and the ability to record catches right where they happen."
CPW Fishing allows anglers to fully explore the state's waters, whether searching for a new destination or checking weather conditions at a long-favorite location. The app allows discovery of over 2,000 fishing locations in Colorado and provides information on the type of fishing at each location, stream gauges, species availability, accessibility, family-friendliness and more.
Other Features
The app includes journaling features, which allow anglers to record their successes, map catch locations and share photos and information. Social badges can be earned with your reports, and anglers can even become official CPW Master Anglers using the app to submit their qualifying catch.
Educational features such as up-to-date fishing regulations, fish identification guides and news alerts for key information anglers need to be aware of on the water are also available.
The CPW Fishing app is available on both the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about the app, visit cpw.state.co.us.
