Comedian David Spade takes stage at 535-seat Vilar Center | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — Born in Birmingham, Michigan, and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, David Spade began his career by performing stand-up comedy in clubs, theaters and colleges across the country.

He made his television debut on "Saturday Night Live" and was soon after named the Hot Stand-Up Comedian of the Year by Rolling Stone magazine. As a writer and a performer on SNL for five years, he is best known for his memorable characters including the sarcastic "Hollywood Minute" reporter on "Weekend Update" and catch phrases like "And you are?" and "Buh-bye!" In 1999, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role as Dennis Finch in "Just Shoot Me."

A television, film and stand-up comedy icon, Spade will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek on Friday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $88 and are available at the Vilar Performing arts Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Box Office draw

Spade released his memoir, "Almost Interesting," in 2015. The book covers Spade's personal life and stories as well as his career, spanning from his days on "SNL" until now.

Spade was most recently seen in the cult classic sequel "Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser," directed by Fred Wolf, with whom he also co-wrote the script. Spade reprises his role as the hilarious and endearing "white trash" misfit. The film premiered on Crackle's streaming service on July 16, 2015, and has been streamed more than 2 million times, making it Crackle's most watched original program to date.

On the big screen, Spade continues to be a box office draw. He was recently seen in Sony Pictures' "Grown Ups 2" alongside Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Kevin James. The film is a follow up to the 2010 hit comedy about a group of childhood friends who reunite years later. Both movies were a financial success, each earning over $200 million dollars worldwide at the box office.

On the television screen, Spade previously starred in the CBS comedy "Rules of Engagement," which ran for seven seasons from 2007 through 2013. The show was produced by Sony's Happy Madison Productions and centered around three men in different stages of their relationships: married, engaged and single. The half-hour situational comedy starred Spade as a content bachelor and serial dater and enjoyed excellent ratings and critical success throughout all seven seasons.

Popular credits

In 2012, Spade was heard as the voice of the "Griffin invisible man" in the animated feature "Hotel Transylvania" alongside Sandler, James, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, and Andy Samberg, among others.

Other popular film credits include "Benchwarmers" and "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star," the latter which he co-wrote with Fred Wolf. Both opened No. 1 at the box office and enjoyed critical and commercial success. Spade also co-starred with "SNL" alumnus Chris Farley in the films "Tommy Boy" and "Blacksheep," the former for which the pair won a 1996 MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Duo. He has also appeared in "Reality Bites," "Light Sleeper," "Coneheads" and "Lost & Found."

On the small screen, Spade has also appeared on "The Showbiz Show" for Comedy Central, which aired from 2005-07. Spade created, executive produced, hosted and wrote the show along with pal and former "SNL" writer Hugh Fink. He also had a memorable guest starring role on the critically acclaimed "The Larry Sanders Show" and appeared in HBO's "13th Annual Young Comedians Special."

He has also had several well-received standup comedy specials, most recently his Comedy Central special "David Spade: My Fake Problems," which was filmed at Hollywood's Fonda Theater.