Cordillera’s Sounds of Summer series kicks off June 30 with Hardscrabble | VailDaily.com

CORDILLERA — Cordillera's Sounds of Summer concert series kicks off June 30 at Bearcat Stables with Eagle-based, Colorado-bluegrass band Hardscrabble.

Admission is free and the concert is open to the public. The show is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

"We're excited to bring Hardscrabble to Cordillera," said Rachel Oys, general manager of Cordillera. "As our first free event of the summer, we are pleased to welcome the Vail Valley to Cordillera for an evening of fun and lively entertainment for the whole family."

Hardscrabble music can best be described as pure Colorado bluegrass. The band made a name for itself by offering a unique blend of original songs mixed with traditional bluegrass anthems, and colorful renditions of crowd favorites. They deliver a lively show aimed at audiences of all ages and musical backgrounds.

Hardscrabble has shared the stage with some of the biggest acts in bluegrass music including Peter Rowan, The Steep Canyon Rangers, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, Cornmeal, Great American Taxi and Fruition. Hardscrabble has been featured at festivals including Yarmony Grass, Camp Out for the Cause, Ullrgrass and the WinterWonderGrass Festival.

Beverage Deals

In addition to the free music, food and beverage deals will be offered from Crazy Wagon for the show. Bearcat Stables will be open to welcome guests at 5 p.m. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Please leave your coolers and dogs at home.

For more information, contact Cordillera Metro District at 970-926-1923 or visit http://www.Cordilleraliving.com/Hardscrabble.