Dallas Symphony Orchestra returns to Bravo! Vail on June 28 | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Dallas Symphony Orchestra returns to the Bravo! Vail Music Festival for a six-concert residency that runs today to July 5 and features favorites of the classical repertoire, movie scores, patriotic tunes, a world premiere and more.

The first three concerts are Jaap van Zweden's final performances at Bravo! Vail as the Dallas Symphony's music director. Next year, van Zweden will serve as the New York Philharmonic's music director designate before officially becoming music director in the 2018-19 season.

Today, the Dallas Symphony opens its residency with an all-Tchaikovsky program with van Zweden at the podium. Grammy Award-winning pianist Garrick Ohlsson performs one of the most famous concertos of all time, the thunderous and enduringly popular Piano Concerto No. 1. The program also includes the gorgeous lyricism and fateful optimism of the Symphony No. 4, made truly exceptional by van Zweden's masterful pacing and the powerhouse Dallas sound.

For the orchestra's second program, on Friday, van Zweden leads the world premiere of a newly commissioned work by Puerto Rican-born composer Roberto Sierra, Dos piezas para orquesta. Sierra described this work as a diptych "containing two contrasting pieces that are generated by the same musical material and creative impulse. The contrast," he added, "is established by the lyrical and introspective nature of the first piece and the jubilant and energetic character of the second." Next, Dutch violinist Simone Lamsma, whose playing has been described by the Chicago Tribune as "absolutely stunning," joins the orchestra in her Bravo! Vail debut for Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto, one of the most beloved works in the violin repertoire. The concert concludes with Prokofiev's irrepressible Symphony No. 5, "glorifying the grandeur of the human spirit."

van Zweden's final appearance

On Saturday, van Zweden, in his final appearance at Bravo! Vail as music director of the Dallas Symphony, leads the orchestra in works from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, beginning with the Prelude to Wagner's groundbreaking 1850 opera Lohengrin and Haydn's Sinfonia Concertante featuring principal orchestra members in solo roles. Van Zweden's farewell performance culminates with Stravinsky's thrilling masterpiece The Rite of Spring, which changed the course of music history with its primitive power, seductive vitality and volcanic impact.

Jeff Tyzik, the Dallas Symphony's principal pops conductor, leads John Williams: Music from the Movies, on Sunday. Williams has earned 50 Oscar nominations to date, making him the second-most nominated person in history, after Walt Disney. The orchestra performs selections from Williams' acclaimed scores — which span four decades — including "The Cowboys", "Jaws", "Star Wars", "Superman", "The Witches of Eastwick", "Born on the Fourth of July", "Hook", "Jurassic Park", "Schindler's List", "Angela's Ashes" and "Catch Me If You Can."

On Tuesday, Tyzik returns to conduct the orchestra's annual Patriotic Concert, which features trumpeter and vocalist Byron Stripling in a program of rousing marches, popular patriotic tunes, and moving musical tributes, all celebrating the spirit of America.

To conclude its residency on July 5, the Dallas Symphony, again led by Tyzik, presents Return to the Cotton Club, a Jazz Age music-and-dance extravaganza featuring vocalist and tap dancer Ted Louis Levy, vocalist Miche Braden, trumpeter and vocalist Byron Stripling, and Robert Breithaupt on drums. The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater will be transformed into Harlem's swankiest speakeasy with a program of hot jazz and cool blues with the biggest big band in town, playing favorites by Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, George Gershwin, Cab Calloway and more.