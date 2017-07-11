Donna the Buffalo bring bluegrass to Vail on July 12 | VailDaily.com

Known as one of the most dynamic and determined bands continuously touring America for nearly 30 years, Donna the Buffalo has created a community environment at their shows through their distinctive, groove-heavy and danceable music.

With roots in old time fiddle music that evolved into a soulful electric American mix infused with elements of Cajun/zydeco, rock, folk, reggae and country, Donna's music often contains social and moral responsibility as core beliefs, and they are just simply fun to get out and celebrate life with.

Donn the Buffalo perform a free show today as part of the Vail Summer Bluegrass series.

"Donna the Buffalo … amazing swirl of squeezebox, Hammond organ, fiddle and pulsing electric guitar," said Music City Roots' Craig Havighurst. "They're as fine a band for close listening as they are for a party — a sound that's been honed and practiced since 1989."

'Things are clicking'

Donna the Buffalo is Jeb Puryear (vocals, electric guitar) and Tara Nevins (vocals, guitar, fiddle, accordion, scrubboard) joined by David McCracken (Hammond organ, Hohner Clavinet and piano), Kyle Spark (bass) and Mark Raudabaugh (drums).

"It's been really fun with this lineup," Puryear said. "You get to the point where you're playing on a really high level, things are clicking and it's like turning on the key to a really good car. It just goes."

Donna the Buffalo drew its original inspiration from a cherished part of the American heritage: the old-time music festivals of the south that drew entire towns and counties together. Not only was it playing music at these events, it was the vibe and the togetherness that bonded the people that attended.

"Those festivals were so explosive, and the community and the feeling of people being with each other, that's the feeling we were shooting for in our music," Puryear said. "Donna the Buffalo is an extension of the joy we've found."