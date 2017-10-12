Eagle and Gypsum plan ‘Spooktacular,’ family-friendly fun Saturday, Oct. 14

Zombies will take to the streets of Gypsum, but not to worry, it won't be an apocalyptic event on Saturday, Oct. 14 — the day after Friday the 13th.

Also, don't be alarmed by the sudden and prolific gourd growth at Eagle Ranch. Those aren't radioactive pumpkins.

Halloween is still a couple of weeks away, but the downvalley communities of Eagle and Gypsum are getting into the spirit of the holiday a bit early with a pair of kid-friendly celebrations on Saturday.

Fall Fest Spooktacular

At the town of Gypsum, the Fall Fest Spooktacular offers carnival games, alien laser tag, a photo booth, bounce houses, pumkin' clunkin' and a haunted house. All activities are free, including the pumpkin patch, on a first-come, first-served basis. (One pumpkin per family, please.)

The fun begins at 5 p.m. and continues to 8 p.m. at the Lundgren Theater Park.

Recommended Stories For You

"From 5 to 6 p.m., our haunted house is appropriate for the little kids, but from 6 to 8 p.m. we are going no-holds-barred scary," said Gypsum special events coordinator Krista DeHerrera. "We are going to have between 18 and 20 characters at the haunted house this year and that's three times as many as what we have had in the past. It should be a lot more interactive."

During the spooktacular event, the band Rewind will be playing live music and Halloween costumes of all kinds will be treated to free hot dogs and popcorn. Costumes are encouraged for adults and kids alike.

The Gypsum Recreation Center is hosting its annual 5K Zombie Run through the streets of Gypsum as part of the Fall Fest Spooktacular. Participants are encouraged to dress as zombies so they will be costumed and ready to party both before and after the run. The run itself begins at 6 p.m. at the park and after racing around Gypsum, the zombies will finish their run back at the park.

The Zombie Run participants can register online at http://www.wecrmrd.org. Cost is $12 and a prize will be awarded for the best zombie costume.

Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch

Find the perfect pumpkin at the Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 400 pumpkins will suddenly sprout at the Brush Creek Park so kids of all ages can find their perfect jack-o'-lantern. Pumpkins are priced from $5 to $15 each.

Along with the patch, the event includes pony rides, live music, pottery classes, face painting, kids activities and food.

The kids from Eagle Valley Middle School will again present their Un-Haunted Barn fundraiser to benefit the school's football team as part of the Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch. The not-so-scary barn tour has a $5 admission and will be appropriate for young children.

To learn more about these community events, visit townofgypsum.com or townofeagle.org.