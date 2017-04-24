Eagle River Youth event teaches how to validate a child’s emotions, April 25 | VailDaily.com

EAGLE-VAIL — The Eagle River Youth Coalition will re-run its popular Eat Chat Parent event "Deep Breaths: Validating Your Child's Emotions and Needs" today. After the February session, parents left feeling confident, optimistic, ready and able to react calmly to their children's emotions.

For this session, three local experts — Alicia Pribramsky, Eagle County Charter Academy counselor; Anne-Marie Desmond, UB.U co-founder and educator; and Molly Fiore, peer services coordinator with Mind Springs Health and board member of Speak Up Reach Out — will again meld professional expertise with personal insight to offer sound, simple advice for parents who feel like they are flailing and how to recover if they do react poorly when children seem to be pushing their buttons.

Pribramsky will define anxiety — what it is, how it manifests and theories for why it's on the rise in kids of all ages — and how to cope as parents and help kids cope. She'll share how to help kids recognize their feelings and emotions and provide parenting tips to help reduce stress and/or anxiety in kids.

Fiore will share ways to help children grow their emotional intelligence utilizing strategies and coping mechanisms. Although it's hard to watch kids struggle, having them work to attain their goals pays off in the long run — even if they fail spectacularly along the way. Empathy is one of the hardest traits to teach but is one of the most important for strong mental health.

Desmond, a licensed educator, will bring the focus to breath, or the pause within us that strengthens resiliency. She adds that breathing methods and skills can reduce stress in all of us, no matter the age. This is seen in action in the UB.U mindfulness program in local schools. Desmond is trained through Mindful Schools, Signs of Suicide and Calming Kids: Creating a Non-Violent World.

The evening will conclude with a Q-and-A panel to help parents get answers to specific questions and tactics.