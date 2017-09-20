Eagle Yogafest: Relax, revive, restore Sept. 29-Oct. 1

Details: Classes and activities throughout the day and evening with special off-site parties at Bonfire Brewing and Color Coffee. For more info visit eagleyogafest.com.

EAGLE — For anyone who has ever been intrigued by the idea of attending a yoga festival but was intimidated by the schedule or dissuaded by the price tag, the Eagle Yogafest is your answer.

"It is our desire to create a yoga experience for everyone," said organizer Yvonne Schwartz. "Nothing is too fast paced and it is our desire that everyone leave the event feeling relaxed, revived and restored."

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Eagle Yogafest and according to Schwartz, the event has built up a faithful following.

"We get awesome feedback. It is a perfect time to be in Eagle and a beautiful time to be outside," she said.

For locals, the festival marks a shift in focus from summer activities to preparation for the upcoming ski season.

New for '17

The Eagle Yogafest schedule includes both familiar names and some new options. One of the new additions to the event is a Yoga + Beats session Friday night. Schwartz will team up with DJ J'Adore for a 75-minute vinyasa practice using Sound Off's signature headphones.

"All that people will hear is the music and my voice," Schwartz said.

Along with the extensive yoga session options, Eagle Yogafest has special social events in store. On Friday, Sept. 29, Color Roasters will host an intimate, acoustic concert with singer-songwriter Kevin Paris.

Paris is a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter who tours worldwide performing his unique blend of seaside, folk-reggae-acoustic fusion reminiscent of artists like Jack Johnson and Ben Harper.

While enjoying the show, participants will be treated to free beer and kombucha from Color Roasters. Tickets to the concert are available online. This concert is included for all Weekend Warrior pass holders.

On Saturday, the crew at Bonfire Brewing will host The Yoga Pants Party. With a tagline stating "as if you needed an excuse to drink beer in spandex," the event invites attendees to pull on yoga pants to enjoy craft beer, music by Kirby K and a yoga pants fashion show and contest. Prizes will be awarded for the best male and female yoga ensemble.

Tickets available

Tickets to the Eagle Yogafest range from $40 to $215.

The $215 Weekend Warrior pass includes the Friday Beats class, three classes on Saturday, two classes on Sunday and all of the evening events.

"The Weekend Warrior is the best value," Schwartz noted.

A Saturday-only day pass costs $139 and a Sunday-only day pass costs $90. And individual class passes for either Saturday or Sunday are $48 and tickets to the Kevin Paris Acoustic Show Friday night are $35.

Evolve Spa + Boutique is offering Eagle Yogafest treatment specials throughout the three-day event and sessions can be booked at the festival website.

To learn more about the Eagle Yogafest instructor line-up and the individual class descriptions, as well as to purchase tickets, visit the event website at eagleyogafest.com.

Eagle Yogafest Schedule

Friday, Sept. 29

3 p.m. — Create your own Supreme Healer 108 Magical Mala

6 p.m. — Yoga + Beats (Sound Off Edition): Presented by Bighorn Toyota

7:30 p.m. — Acoustic Concert with Kevin Paris at Color Roasters

Saturday, Sept. 30

8 a.m. —Sahaja Spirit: The Spontaneous Flow of Consciousness Prana Vinyasa Flow Yoga

Yin Yoga to Reveal Your Inner Joy FILLING

8:15 a.m. — Sound Off Yoga with Meredith Cameron: Presented by Bighorn Toyota

10:30 a.m. — Outdoor Aerial Yoga

Root Down: A Seasonal Ritual For Fall (featuring Kevin Paris)

BioMechanics and Anatomy

10:45 a.m. — AY Fit (Acro Yoga for all levels)

Aromatherapy Awakening

1 p.m. — Think Local! Benefits and Challenges of Small Business in the Mountains. Presented by the Eagle Chamber of Commerce

2:30 p.m. — Outdoor Aerial Yoga

Soul Flow: Nourish An Active Body & Mind

Bhakti Flow with Joe Joe and Kevin Paris

3 p.m. — Yin Therapy

5 p.m. —The Lawn Party featuring: Hardscrabble and presented by Bonfire Brewing and Pickup's Pizza.

8 p.m. —The Yoga Pants Party at Bonfire Brewing

Sunday, Oct. 1

8:30 a.m. — Sky Above Me, Earth Below Me, Fire Within Me

Take Me to the River: Soul Flow

Fall into Love with the transition

11:30 a.m. — Light it Up featuring Kevin Paris

Rays of the Sun, Rays of the One: A Soulful Sunday Sweat Fest Prana Vinyasa Flow Yoga

Still Spinning: the Chakras and Yin Yoga

2 p.m. — Restorative AcroYoga/Flying Therapeutics Beginner-Intermediate. (No jump suit nor partner required)

2:30 p.m. —The Amazing Breath Presented by Samya Yoga Healing