Eagle’s Grand Avenue Grill debuts daily breakfast service | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Grand Avenue Grill — the popular, nearly 15-year-old Eagle eatery located right where its name proclaims — has launched new hours and expanded its breakfast dining options.

The restaurant is now open for breakfast and lunch from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Fridays and Saturdays.

"People are loving our breakfasts during the weekend and asking us to do it during the week," said Grand Avenue Grill owner Chris Ryan. "Plus, the trend of getting breakfast for lunch is kind of fun."

The restaurant's eclectic breakfast menu includes everything from egg sandwiches to tamales and eggs and prime rib hash. Ryan said one of her customers' favorites is cheese steak and eggs — served sandwich style with red pepper hollandaise.

"We want to be known as a great breakfast spot, in addition to being a great lunch and dinner restaurant," Ryan said.

Breakfast expansion

With the breakfast expansion, the restaurant has cut back its dinner service. The restaurant is now serving dinner on Fridays and Saturdays only, until 10 p.m.

Ryan noted the decision was both family and business-based. Because of the breakfast hours, it was difficult to oversee the service operation unless there was an hours adjustment elsewhere. Additionally, the new hours mean more family time during weekday evenings.

Because the restaurant's dinner service is restricted to two nights per week, those two nights pack some extra flare. Michel Jude and John Michel of Brother's Keeper perform live music Friday nights at the Grill. Saturday nights feature rib specials of both the prime and rack varieties.

And Ryan said as the summer months approach, locals will also be excited to learn that Grand Avenue Chill, the ice cream window located at the Grill's east side, will be open daily until dark.

To learn more, find the Grand Avenue Grill on Facebook.