Experiencing Yin yoga on Wednesday | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — Yin Yoga is a simple practice which helps to regulate the flow of energy through the body by targeting the deep connective tissues and fascia. Through long holds in passive postures, practitioners are given the space to release, assimilate, and heal.

Morgan Flahive-Foro has been studying and practicing yoga since 2005. She studies yin yoga under the direction of Mike Mitsuyuki Ninomiya. As an exponent of yoga she is dedicated to assisting others in the art of self healing and she generally does so through a playful, loving, and therapeutic approach to the practice.

What Flahive-Foro loves about Yin Yoga is that it offers an opportunity to slow down, quiet the heart-mind, and release physical tension. It is accessible and simple.

Practitioners are advised to bring their yoga mat, a journal and pencil or pen, as well as to wear loose-fitting and comfortable clothing to the event on Wednesday.