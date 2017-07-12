Famous ‘Philadelphia Sound’; Yannick Nezet-Seguin leads three performances in Vail | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Philadelphia Orchestra's music director, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, leads a rich program of beloved works by Bach and Brahms Thursday — giants of the Baroque and Romantic musical eras, respectively.

The program marks the fourth concert of The Philadelphia Orchestra's six-concert residency, which runs through Saturday, and the first of three concerts conducted by Nezet-Seguin. The residency includes works that are cornerstones of the orchestra's programmatic vision and that showcase the legendary "Philadelphia Sound."

Thursday's program opens with selections from Brahms's Eleven Chorale Preludes, transcribed from their original organ setting by contemporary German composer Detlev Glanert, on commission from The Philadelphia Orchestra. Brahms — whom Nezet-Seguin cited as his favorite composer in a 2014 interview with Philadelphia magazine — wrote these preludes in 1896 (the year before he died at the age of 63), and they were published posthumously in 1902.

Next on the program are former Philadelphia Orchestra music director Leopold Stokowski's famous and popular orchestrations of two organ works by Bach: the darkly dramatic Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor and the haunting Toccata and Fugue in D minor, which will be familiar to audiences from its prominent use in classic films including "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" and "Fantasia". The concert culminates with Brahms's exquisitely exuberant Symphony No. 2.

Montreal-born Nezet-Seguin has been hailed as "the greatest generator of energy on the international podium" by the Financial Times and praised for his "passionate interpretation of burning sincerity" by BBC Music Magazine. In 2016, Musical America named him Artist of the Year.

Nezet-Seguin became music director of The Philadelphia Orchestra in 2012, at the age of 37, and in the 2017-18 season he concludes his 10-year tenure as music director of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra. In 2020, he will succeed James Levine as music director of The Metropolitan Opera.