Fireworks schedules for Vail, Avon, Beaver Creek and Eagle/Gypsum | VailDaily.com

Here's the rundown of firework shows in Eagle County celebrating Independence Day.

Vail

Vail America Days is a family favorite with activities stretching from Golden Peak to Lionshead Village. Each year, crowds enjoy an exciting parade featuring entertainment, candy and a whole lot of American pride. After enjoying the America the Beautiful parade from 10 a.m. to noon, head over to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for a free Bravo! Vail: Dallas Symphony Orchestra concert. Finish off your day with fireworks at dusk from Golden Peak.

Avon

Slifer Smith & Frampton presents the 31st annual Salute to the USA, which takes place Monday in Nottingham Park. Bring your own blanket and take part in family friendly activities such as face painters, magicians, balloon sculptors and more. Treats and beverages will be available for purchase, then relax and get ready for one of the most amazing fireworks displays the state of Colorado has to offer — 10,000 shells explode in a pyrotechnic extravaganza of dazzling color and sound.

Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek's celebrations start at noon on Tuesday with Stars, Stripes and Slides. This family friendly party is full of bouncy castles, yard games and other outdoor activities. Live music starts at 2 p.m. and fireworks go off at 9:30.

Eagle

The towns of Eagle and Gypsum Fourth of July fireworks are Tuesday at Brush Creek Pavilion. The bike parade is at 5 p.m., and the fireworks begin at 9:30. Activities include pie-eating contests, water balloon tosses, potato sack races and music.