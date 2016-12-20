Breckenridge Brewery, Vail Resorts release collaboration session IPA | VailDaily.com

LITTLETON — Breckenridge Brewery and Vail Resorts have created a special beer to be featured on draft at the ski company’s resorts in Colorado and the Midwest. At 4.5 percent alcohol by volume, the easy-drinking Bumps & Jumps Session IPA falls into the session category, which typically denotes beers of 5 percent or less ABV.

“The ultimate goal for Breckenridge Brewery and Vail Resorts was to create a beer for the active and outdoorsy — a beer that could be enjoyed alongside meals or on its own throughout every season,” said Todd Usry, president and brewmaster of Breckenridge Brewery. “Bumps & Jumps Session IPA is just that.”

According to the brewers’ notes, the classic IPA hops in Bumps & Jumps lend citrusy aromas and tropical flavors to the crisp and refreshing beer, with hints of tangerine and pineapple. It is intended to satisfy when taking a break from winter’s cold and satiate after a day in the summer sun, the brewery said.

“It’s a challenge to brew a great session IPA,” Usry said. “You want strong hop character with well-balanced body, and to do so while keeping the alcohol level low can prove difficult. Our brewers rose to the occasion, though. Bumps & Jumps is a flavorful beer that you can have one or two of and still get back out there for more fun.”