Kelly Liken steps away from Harvest by Kelly Liken | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — Colorado chef and restaurateur Kelly Liken, a three-time James Beard Award nominee and “Top Chef” alumnae, announced Friday she and her partner Rick Colomitz are ending their management engagement at Harvest at the end of the 2016-17 winter season to explore new opportunities for Kelly Liken Hospitality.

“I enjoyed the challenge of opening a restaurant within the Sonnenalp Club together with the Sonnenalp Hotel family, a beloved Vail Valley name and brand,” Liken said. “I plan to continue to explore opportunities and partnerships that build on my love for the state of Colorado, its amazing community and, most importantly, its culinary reputation.”

‘We accomplished a great deal’

During this time, Harvest will continue operations under the current structure as the Sonnenalp Club transitions to new management and prepares to evolve the Harvest concept for the summer season and beyond.

“We accomplished a great deal in this past year, including a successful opening and strong holiday season,” said Johannes Faessler, president and general manager of the Sonnenalp Hotel and the Sonnenalp Club. “The Club looks forward to building upon what was created and learned with Kelly and Rick, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors in the Vail Valley and beyond.”

Harvest by Kelly Liken is a casual, family-friendly American restaurant focusing on approachable seasonal American cuisine that celebrates its Rocky Mountain roots with Colorado foods, seasonal shifts and organic ingredients from local farms, as well as imaginative cocktails, a thoughtfully curated wine list and coffee program at approachable prices.

