Splendido at the Chateau unveils fresh look, new menu | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — Splendido at the Chateau has unveiled a new menu and a new look for its first winter under chef-owner Brian Ackerman.

Italian flavors and preparations are woven throughout, from the homemade butternut squash tortellini sprinkled with Amoretti cookies to the Harvest Soup, made with parsnips, carrots and celery root. Also new this season, the restaurant has a dedicated in-house baker who prepares four styles of bread nightly.

“It’s fresh, simple Italian cooking,” Ackerman said.

The Norwegian salmon with horseradish crust and a cucumber dill salad is completed with a spattering of smoked trout roe, and the Dakota 21-day dry-aged buffalo rib eye is roasted in the wood-fired oven and served with spaetzle, Lambic beer-braised red cabbage and horseradish.

“If you went to the Alps, this is what you’d get. We’re bringing that type of cuisine here,” the chef said.

Splendido’s offerings

Classic dishes include The Dover Sole with browned butter and preserved lemons and Colorado lamb, served with farroto — farro cooked risotto style — butternut squash, Swiss chard and medjool dates.

Pastry Chef Sebastien Schmitt returned to Splendido this summer following a five-year hiatus spent at acclaimed restaurant Otto in Sydney, Australia. His Moon creation is a coconut panna cotta with pineapple covered in a white chocolate dome painted to resemble the moon and topped with coconut cream foam, and The Mountain pairs two cones, one made of chocolate sorbet and one of hazelnut mousse, atop a brownie base with toasted marshmallow merengue.

Dining Room Manager and Beverage Director Brian Rhodes is passionate about bringing new wines to the expansive wine list, such as the just-added 2012 red Bordeaux from Chateau Vieux Chevrol aged in French oak.

“Collaborating with local purveyors to find really unique offerings is my favorite part of the job,” Rhodes said.

Longtime customers will likely notice the restaurant’s recent interior refresh, executed by Dallas Lyon of Lyon Design Group. Taller, recovered banquettes provide intimate spaces for diners, and new contemporary light fixtures reveal new carpet. Masters Gallery has chosen paintings by Hamilton Aguilar and local artist Britten to adorn the walls.

Added entertainment

This winter, four local piano players — Kathy Morrow, Peter Vavra, Bob Finnie and Taylor Kundolf — will entertain diners beginning at 7 p.m. daily.

Splendido at the Chateau is open seven nights a week for the winter season. For reservations, visit http://www.splendidorestaurant.com or call 970-845-8808 to learn more. For more information about Chateau Beaver Creek, visit their website at chateaubeavercreek.com.