Valentine’s Day dining: Aphrodisiacs are on the menu in the Vail Valley | VailDaily.com

Did we miss your Valentine’s Day dining special? Email arts and entertainment editor Krista Driscoll at kdriscoll@vaildaily.com to be added to our restaurant contact list.

The holiday of love is upon us, and local restaurants are hoping to kindle the passion with romantic menus made for two. Here, we’ve collected a list of places that are pulling out something special to help fan the flames of your devotion.

Please note that this is not an exhaustive list, and inclusion in this article is not a guarantee of availability. Pricing and menu items are subject to change.

Avon

• Agave (1060 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., 970-748-8666) will host A Dirty Revival Valentine, with $1.50 crispy beef or chicken tacos from 5 to 11 p.m. and drink specials including $2 wells and draft beer from 9 to 11 p.m. Free live music by Portland, Oregon-based soul and funk band Dirty Revival starts at 10 p.m. No reservations needed.

• Batter Cupcakes (30 Benchmark Road, Unit G5, 970-445-7651) is offering a six-pack of gourmet cupcakes for $25 for Valentine’s Day. Flavors include vanilla bean, red velvet and fleur de sel. Email events@battercupcakes.com by the end of today to order.

• Beaver Liquors (110 E. Beaver Creek Blvd., 970-949-5040) is taking 20 percent off of all sparkling wine on Valentine’s Day.

• Boxcar Restaurant (182 Avon Road, 970-470-4121) will be serving its regular menu with a handful of Valentine’s Day specials, including a dozen or half-dozen oysters with red wine mignonette, and lobster risotto with seared scallops and crispy pork. Happy hour runs from 4 to 6 p.m., with dinner service from 5 to 10 p.m. Limited walk-in seating is available, so reservations are recommended.

• At Green Elephant Juicery (150 E. Beaver Creek Blvd., 970-470-4042) get two slices of house-made Love Roulade — rolled with raw fudge and a gooey red filling made of organic strawberries and goji berries — and two cocoa-dipped strawberries for $14.95. The package is available at all Green Elephant locations starting today, and delivery is available.

• Maya Modern Mexican Kitchen & Tequileria in The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa(126 Riverfront Lane, 970-790-5500) is hosting a special Latin Valentine’s Day dinner from 5 to 10 p.m., with a three-course dinner for two for $79. The menu includes two Siren cocktails, one starter to share, with a choice of calamari Azteca, queso fundido, crab cake salad or tortilla soup; two entrees, with choice of chef’s special or chipotle-rubbed salmon, slow-roasted pork carnitas or carne asada enchiladas; and one dessert to share, with a choice of dulce de leche flan or warm Mexican chocolate bread pudding. The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is also opening its Westin Family Kids Club for ages 5 to 12, with dinner included. The price is $50 per child, with a $15 discount for additional children in the same family. Reservations highly recommended.

• Northside Coffee & Kitchen (20 Nottingham Road, 970-949-1423) is serving a special three-course dinner for two with a bottle of Joel Gott cabernet or chardonnay for $125 per couple. The meal begins with a choice of tuna tartare, filet mignon egg roll or Caesar salad appetizer; followed by choice of entree, filet mignon, fresh salmon, fresh rainbow trout, pork chop, scampi, chicken alfredo, prime rib, deep fried chicken or vegetable tart, and concluding with homemade dessert. Upgrade the entree to lobster ravioli, lamb shank, filet or prime rib for an additional cost. Dinner service begins at 5 p.m. Reservations recommended via opentable.com.

Beaver Creek

• Beaver Creek Chophouse (15 W. Thomas Place, 970-845-0555) will be serving its regular menu along with special Valentine’s Day dessert selections.

• Blue Moose Pizza (76 Avondale Lane, 970-845-8666) in Beaver Creek and Vail is now selling pink T-shirts, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

• Hooked (122 Beaver Creek Plaza, 970-949-4321) will be serving a selection of aphrodisiac-based seafood rolls for Valentine’s Day. The restaurant also will offer 20 percent off of all Champagne, including by the glass, half bottle and full bottle, and will have a holiday-inspired selection of craft cocktails. Dinner service is from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

• Revolution at the Beaver Creek Lodge (26 Avondale Lane, 970-845-1730) will be serving six special cuts not regularly on the butcher’s block for Valentine’s Day.

• Splendido at The Chateau (17 Chateau Lane, 970-845-8808) will offer a special menu for Valentine’s Day, with a few meant-to-be-shared appetizers and entrees. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. Reservations recommended.

• Toscanini (60 Avondale Lane, 970-754-5590) will have two specials available now through Tuesday: raw Capital Oysters with cucumber mignonette and lemon for $10 and grilled rack of lamb with grilled vegetables, polenta cake and tomato conserva for $42. Reservations recommended.

• Wyld in The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch (130 Daybreak Ridge Road, 970-343-1555) will be serving a special four-course menu for Valentine’s Day. The meal begins with a Kumomoto oyster with yuzu pearls, followed by choice of roasted cauliflower soup, grilled radicchio salad, beef tartare or Dungeness crab cocktail. Third course is a choice of seared sea scallops, 6-ounce Maine lobster tail, braised venison short ribs or grilled petit filet mignon, and the meal concludes with a choice of dark chocolate cremeux or passion cake. Price is $150 per person, which includes a glass of Moet Brut Champagne. Dinner service begins at 5 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Eagle

• Boone’s Wine and Spirits (65 Market St., 970-328-9463) is offering Gloria Ferrer Brut, regularly $20.49, for $15.99 per bottle. The wine features lively citrus, toast and apple flavors overlaid with a creamy mid-palate and a toasty finish.

• Capitol Bar and Bistro (343 Capitol St., 970-328-7990) is extending Valentine’s Day with specials through Saturday, including a chef’s special surf and turf and a daily three-course menu with starter, appetizer and entree for $25. Dinner hours are 5 p.m. to close, and the restaurant is closed on Sundays. Reservations recommended.

• Dusty Boot Roadhouse (1099 Capitol St., 970-328-7002) specials begin today, and runs through Valentine’s Day, featuring steak Dianne, with two 4-ounce medallions in a cognac-mushroom cream sauce, jalapeno-cream cheese mashed potatoes and asparagus for $30; a bottle of Korbel champagne and a half-dozen oysters for $35; and an option to add a half-snow crab to any entree for an additional $11. Dinner hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations recommended.

• Grand Avenue Grill (678 Grand Avenue, 970-328-4043) will be serving beef tenderloin and surf and turf chef’s specials, as well as a few Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktails.

• Red Canyon Cafe (128 Broadway St., 970-328-2232) “loves to see love,” so bring in your sweetheart and get a free bag of chips and a cookie with the purchase of two sandwiches on Valentine’s Day.

Edwards

• Juniper Restaurant (97 Main St., 970-926-7001) will have a trio of specialty items on the menu for Valentine’s Day: Penn Cove oysters, crispy shishito peppers and New Zealand venison loin as an entree. Reservations recommended.

• Mixtura (34500 U.S. Highway 6, Unit B1, 970-569-2440) is serving a three-course dinner and drink for two for $70, plus tax and tip, on Valentine’s Day. Appetizer is a choice of corn soup or salad, entree is choice of paella, lomo saltado, aji de gallina or lamb chops, and dessert is chef’s choice; drink can be either a pisco sour or glass of wine. Reservations recommended.

• The Bookworm of Edwards Cafe (295 Main St., 970-926-7323) has a handful of special items available for Valentine’s Day, including a tiramisu latte with mascarpone and cocoa powder or berry yummy latte with raspberry and blackberry syrups ($4.50 small, $5.25 large), pear and prosciutto crepe ($9.50) and curry chicken salad croissant ($9.50).

• The Gashouse (34185 U.S. Highway 6, 970-926-3613) will serve its regular menu on Valentine’s Day, plus a special three-course, prix fixe meal for $50.85. Each of the items is also available a la carte. The first course is a field green salad with goat cheese, dried cranberries and champagne vinaigrette ($9.95), followed by a 40-ounce filet au poivre with baked, stuffed lobster tail, mashed potatoes and asparagus ($32.95), and the meal concludes with New York-style cheesecake with fresh strawberries ($7.95). Wine pairings are available for an additional charge. Reservations recommended.

• Vista at Arrowhead (676 Sawatch Drive, 970-926-2111) is offering a Valentine’s Day discount of 25 percent off of all entrees ordered before 6:15 p.m. Reservations required.

Vail

• Flame in the Four Seasons Vail (1 Vail Road, 970-477-8650) will serve its regular a la carte menu, plus a decadent four-course prix fixe “Foods of Love” menu for Valentine’s Day. The meal begins with oysters and caviar, followed by asparagus and speck before the main course of petit filet and Maine lobster. Couples will end the evening on a sweet note with a strawberry trifle, plus a complimentary rose and box of truffles to take home. Price is $125 per person, and dinner service is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Reservations recommended.

• La Bottega (100 E. Meadow Drive, No. 37, 970-476-0280) will be serving a three-course Champagne and caviar dinner for Valentine’s Day, with different high-end Champagnes paired with each course. Dinner service runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Reservations recommended.

• La Tour Restaurant (122 E. Meadow Drive, 970-476-4403) is serving a special three-course a la carte dinner menu now through Tuesday. Start with oysters and pearls, roasted Alpine Bay oysters with Israeli couscous, osetra caviar and Champagne Sabayon for $19; followed by veal fricassee in puff pastry, with asparagus, exotic mushrooms and sherry wine cream sauce for $38; and concluding with strawberry genoise, with basil meringue, candied hazelnut, lemon creme Chantilly and white chocolate for $14. Pricing does not include tax or gratuity, and wine pairings are available for an additional price. Dinner service is from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Reservations recommended.

• The Left Bank Restaurant (183 Gore Creek Drive, No. 4, 970-476-3696) will be offering a trio of specials for Valentine’s Day, including lobster thermidor with hollandaise for $59, beef wellington wrapped in puffed pastry with spinach and wild organic mushrooms for $54 and a dessert for two: passion fruit and coconut sorbet in the same dish served with a chocolate strawberry for $13. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. Reservations recommended.

• Ludwig’s at the Sonnenalp Hotel (20 Vail Road, 970-479-5429) is offering a special four-course Valentine’s Day feast, starting with cured gin salmon tartar and slow-cooked Scottish salmon, followed by 24-hour pork belly and foie gras mousse. The third course is a choice of maple leaf duck breast, sweet potato, green cabbage and pancetta; a 6-ounce prime Angus beef tenderloin, black tiger shrimp, green onion and three-color fingerling potatoes; or black bass filet with crab, fennel and spinach. The meal concludes with strawberry mousse with Valrhona chocolate, pistachio sauce, champagne sorbet and gold leaf. Dinner is $95 per person, with service from 5 to 9 p.m.; wine pairings are available for an additional $45 per person. Reservations required.

• Pendulum (232 Bridge St., 970-470-4803) will be serving a special a la carte Valentine’s Day menu, featuring lobster bisque with Maine lobster meat, winter black truffle and chervil for $23; fillet of Wagyu with smoked pome puree, king trumpet mushrooms and black garlic bordelaise for $64; Picanha steak for two to four people, with heirloom potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts with mushrooms and bacon and Manchamanteles mole for $200; and lemon cheesecake with graham cracker ice cream, vanilla bean whip and blueberry coulis for $12. Dinner service runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Reservations recommended.

• Root & Flower (225 Wall St., No. 103A, 970-763-5101) will host a wine, cheese and chocolate class from noon to 1 p.m. Try four wines paired with cheese and chocolate to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Reservations required.

• The Fitz Bar & Restaurant at Manor Vail Lodge (595 Vail Valley Drive, 970-476-5000) will be serving a romantic three-course menu for $55 per person. First course is choice of roasted squash salad, beet salad or lobster bisque; second course is choice of Brussels sprouts, Colorado bass crudo or butternut squash ravioli; main course is choice of mushroom risotto, Boulder chicken or braised short rib; and the meal concludes with a trio of chocolate-covered strawberries. Optional wine pairings also are available. Parking at Manor Vail Lodge is free for restaurant patrons. Reservations recommended.

• The Remedy Bar in the Four Seasons Resort Vail (1 Vail Road, 970-477-8600) is offering two ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The bar has created two singles-themed cocktails: Her Cold Dead Heart is made with gin, roasted beet juice, fresh citrus and soda water; while His Cold Dead Heart incorporates pomegranate juice, St. Germain, bitters and champagne. The Remedy also has created a special aphrodisiac-enhanced menu with West Coast oysters, asparagus and speck, as well as champagne and strawberries.

• Vail Chophouse (675 W. Lionshead Circle, 970-477-0555) will be serving its regular menu along with special Valentine’s Day dessert selections.

• White Bison (223 Gore Creek Drive, 970-763-5470) will be offering three new menu additions for Valentine’s Day, as well as the regular dinner menu. Items include Dover sole meuniere with blood orange, wilted Swiss chard and fried capers for $32; Colorado lamb T-bones with whipped Yukon gold potatoes, seared oyster mushrooms, red wine and green peppercorn demi-glace for $46; and strawberry-chocolate brownie with fresh strawberry, chocolate ganache and strawberry coulis for $10. Dinner service runs until 11 p.m.; reservations recommended.