Forget about October, Eagle celebrates Septemberfest this weekend

EAGLE — Forget about celebrating October a month before it hits. This weekend, Eagle will celebrate its first ever Septemberfest.

Septemberfest is a two-day music and street party planned for the heart of Eagle Ranch Village on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23. For those who prefer their entertainment on the more active side, the weekend celebration also includes the Mountain Rats Race, which will include a half-marathon, marathon and 50K options. Along with all of the music and trail running activities, food vendors will be set up around the village and Eagle Ranch eateries will also be participating in the party atmosphere.

Roots rocker and guitarist Anders Osborne will headline the event's free musical lineup with a Saturday performance. The two-day music celebration will also feature reggae, bluegrass, funk rock and more. Music gets underway at 4:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. The event stage will be set up on the southern end of Capitol for the street party.

According to Ted Wenninger of Optimum Events, the inspiration for Septemberfest was the Bonfire Block Party, the successful two-day music event held in June that launches the summer season in town.

"The Bonfire Block Party is getting to the place where people are looking forward to it," Wenninger said. Because of its popularity, it was a natural fit to bookend the season with another music festival that bids farewell to Eagle's summer.

Anders Osborne

Recommended Stories For You

A powerful live performer, Anders Osborne has won over fans with his non-stop touring and collaborative sessions with the North Mississippi Allstars, Southern Soul Assembly, Toots & The Maytals, Stanton Moore, Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes, Keb' Mo', The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh, Jackie Greene and Karl Denson's Tiny Universe.

Guitar Player magazine calls Osborne, "the poet laureate of Louisiana's fertile roots music scene," and USA Today touts Osborne's "Fiery anthems and tumultuous confessional songs punctuated with raw, inspired guitar."

Osborne's latest release Flower Box (2016) was recorded in his hometown of New Orleans. Flowerbox is a heavier, guitar-driven follow-up to the acclaimed Spacedust & Ocean Views. According to Wenniger, the southern rocker has a large following in Colorado.

"Anders is a big name for us. He will be playing Red Rocks right before Septemberfest and we are excited to bring that level of talent to Eagle," Wenninger said.

While Osborne will headline the Septemberfest schedule, the entire event features an eclectic mix of genres with local and visiting musicians.

Mountain Rats

New to Eagle for Septemberfest is the Mountain Rats trail running races — some of the most challenging runs to come to the Eagle Valley.

Gemini Adventures, alongside sponsors Color Roasters and the town of Eagle, will present the Saturday running events.

Mountain Rats routes weave through single track trails, alpine forests and meadows and will showcase the rugged beauty of the Eagle County trail system. Competitions include a 50K, a trail marathon and a heavy half marathon. The Mountain Rats races will start and finish at the Septemberfest venue on Capitol Street in Eagle.

At 7:30 a.m. the 50K and marathon runners will take off. The heavy half marathon runners will depart at 8 a.m. All runners will begin their races along the same community path system and then the heavy half runners will turn up for the Horton trail head.

The 50K and marathon runners will continue to the Arroyo trail head. Both courses will be supported by Gemini Adventures aid stations located along the Eagle single track system. An awards ceremony will be held on the main stage Saturday afternoon.

"We're so excited to bring the world class Eagle trails to the fall racing scene. This one could be a bit of a sufferfest, but the rewards will be huge," said Kyla Claudell, race coordinator. "Elevation and rugged mountain running will test trail runners and offer a true back country adventure. All that fun followed up with tasty microbrews and soul-stirring bands will equal an unforgettable experience."

Race spots are still available for all three trail running competitions. Visit http://www.geminiadventures.com to learn more.