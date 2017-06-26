Free jazz begins Sunday at Vail Farmers’ Market & Art Show | VailDaily.com

If there were ever an absolute confirmation that summer has officially arrived, then it's the start of the Vail Farmers' Market & Art Show.

Ah, yes, the juicy cherries and peaches, the freshly jarred Colorado honey, the one-of-a-kind arts and crafts, the constant aroma of smoky barbecue and sea of happy people. What would it all be without a soundtrack?

Follow your ears to free live music beginning today at the Vail Farmers' Market & Art Show with a rotating lineup of acclaimed regional acts from noon to 3 p.m. in the Vail Jazz tent at Solaris Terrace.

Colorado Talent

Showcasing homegrown, Colorado talent, the series kicks off with longtime alto saxophone master and swanky vocalist Max Wagner and his quartet.

With his latest recording, "Gratitude," nominated Album of the Month by KUVO Jazz Radio, Wagner brings his array of upbeat originals, soulful bebop, Latin jazz, straight ahead jazz and romantic ballads to the Vail stage. He's joined by Ken Walker on bass, Mike Marleir on drums and Jeff Jenkins on keyboard.

Vail Jazz at the Market continues every Sunday through Aug. 27 with a vibrant variety of artists, ranging from blues and Latin to swing and Brazilian.

The series welcomes Chuck Lamb Quartet on July 30; Los Chicos Malos on July 2; Phil Wiggins and George Kilby Jr. on July 9; and B3 Jazz Project on July 16. Mark your calendars for Vail favorites BLT and Bob Rebholz on July 23, followed by a return of Chuck Lamb Quartet on July 30; Kathy Morrow & DZ on Aug. 6; The Hennessy 6 on Aug. 13; Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles on Aug. 20; and wrapping up Aug. 27 with Katie Glassman and Snapshot.

All music begins at noon on Sundays at Solaris in Vail Village and is free and goes for about three hours for those wishing to stay a few minutes or a while.

For more information, call 88-VAIL-JAM or visit http://www.vailjazz.org.