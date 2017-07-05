Free Minturn Concert Series shows take place Thursdays | VailDaily.com

Starting today, the town of Minturn hosts the Minturn Concert Series at Little Beach Park and Amphitheater. Shows start Thursdays at 6 p.m. and go to about 8:30 pm.

The Minturn Concert Series is meant for people to relax by the Eagle River, enjoy the spectacular views of the Minturn cliffs and listen to some great music.

Today the series begins with Mama Magnolia from Denver. Immediately following the concert, stick around for the Blue Starlite Drive-In movie. Each Thursday, the drive-in will show a music-themed movie to pair with the concerts. This week's movie is "The Blues Brothers." The concert is free and concertgoers can purchase tickets to the movie at a 30 percent discount by typing "MINTURNMUSIC" into the discount code at check out.

'It was just magic'

Mama Magnolia blends groovy rhythms, explosive horn lines, captivating melodies and soulful lyrics. This crew from Denver pulls inspiration from each of their personal genre influences and brings it to the table to create the intertwining and captivating sound that they call home. Soul, rock, jazz, hip-hop, classical — it's in there somewhere.

The majority of Mama Magnolia met in music school and played in a variety of musical settings — from big bands to Indian dance class. Then singer, Megan Letts, brought forth the proposition of going steady with this stellar group of humans and musicians.

"There was something magical about when the six of us plugged in and played for the first time. It was just magic," Letts said.

Minturn Concert Series shows are free. Beer of 3.2 percent alcohol is allowed, but there is no glass in the park. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner. The month of July will bring more great music every Thursday with Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native, Primal J and the Neanderthals; and Satsang.

To learn more about the Minturn Community Fund or to volunteer, visit http://www.minturncommunityfund.org.