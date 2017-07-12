Free Minturn Concert Series welcomes Ben Sollee on July 13 | VailDaily.com

Minturn Concert Series attendees are in for a treat Thursday with Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native performing a free show at 6 p.m.

These Thursday night shows at Little Beach Park harken back to the days of small crowds, good friends and great music. The show is BYOB. There are no vendors on site, so bring your own picnic dinner.

Curious Musical Soul

Ten years ago, Kentucky native Ben Sollee came to prominence singing Sam Cooke while playing the cello. The NPR sensation was not a backwoods novelty. Sollee's spare, exultant interpretation of "A Change is Gonna Come" announced the arrival of a relentlessly curious musical soul for whom change constantly comes.

In the decade following, Sollee has recorded roughly an album a year (and nearly as many EPs), in a daunting variety of settings. He has played with trance bluesman Otis Taylor, with banjo virtuosos Abigail Washburn and Bela Fleck (in the Sparrow Quartet, with Casey Driessen), and collaborated with Jim James of My Morning Jacket, with DJs, acoustic musicians, visual artists, software specialists and environmentalists.

He has composed ballets and music for films and for stage. He has helped raise his son and support his family with an ambitious tour schedule. He has cycled 5,000 miles by bike, towing his cello — "Kay" — behind him as part of the Ditch The Van tours.

For more information about the free Minturn Concert Series, visit http://www.minturncommunityfund.org.