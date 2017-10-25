Gentlemen, stay sharp

For the month of Movember, Bruha is giving a clean shave at the beginning of the month, a trim mid-way through and a clean shave at the end for $85.

Four Seasons resident barber Guy Bruha is holding two promotions to raise money for the Shaw Regional Cancer Center. Two years ago, Bruha held a similar event on his first day at Four Seasons and raised $5,000.

With a great beard comes great responsibility. And here in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, facial hairs come in all shapes and sizes.

Guy Bruha is the resident barber at Four Seasons Resort Vail and has been cutting hair for 11 years. He cuts women's hair, too, but he got his barber's license four years ago because he noticed a change in the industry, he says thanks to "Mad Men" and "Great Gatsby" bringing back the comb-over style and pompadours for men.

When it comes to a good beard, it's only as good as its last trim.

"I think guys just need to take care of it. I have quite a few guys that come in for maintenance I would say every two weeks or so," he said. "We can all do our own beards, but even I myself like to have somebody else get in there because you can see other angles you wouldn't necessarily see looking in the mirror."

For the month of November, aka Movember, Bruha is offering No Shave November Shaves for $85 â€” with all money going to the Shaw Regional Cancer Center. The promotion includes a clean shave at the end of October or beginning of November, a trim mid-way through the month and then a clean shave at the end of November. He's also offering just shaves for $30 during the month.

Separately on Wednesday, Oct. 25, Bruha will be having a Cut for a Cure in his Four Seasons barbershop â€” again with all money going to the Shaw Regional Cancer Center. He'll be giving haircuts for $25 ($12 off the normal rate).

'Just Sit Down and Be Guys'

Like a good barber, Bruha knows facial hair. He himself has had the mustache curls and last summer, his beard was a foot long.

"People would stop me in the street about my beard â€” in the grocery store parking lot," he said. "It was time for a change."

The barbershop in the Four Seasons is a suite off the side of the salon and nail room. Bruha has made it his own and converted it into what every man wants when getting groomed.

"I think guys are excited to be able to go into a barbershop and not hear the conversation their wife is having with the stylist next door," he said. "Just sit down and be guys."

Bruha also offers executive shaves in the barbershop, which combine a facial with a trim â€” as well as a beer or cocktail.

Entertainment & Outdoors editor Ross Leonhart 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com.