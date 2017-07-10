Gypsum Dazed by Gary Allan: ‘Every Storm Runs out of Rain’ crooner headlines concert July 15 | VailDaily.com

Gypsum Daze schedule

Saturday night’s concert headlined by Gary Allan with special guest the Swon Brothers is the big show during this week’s Gypsum Daze event, but the festivities actually begin mid-week and build to that point. Here is a rundown of what’s on tap for Gypsum Daze. Find event registration, ticket sales and more at http://www.townofgypsum.com.

Wednesday, July 12

5 to 7 p.m. — Free Family Fishing at Gypsum Ponds. The Colorado Department of Wildlife, town of Gypsum, Impact Ministries and ECO Transit offer fishing for all ages. Park along the shooting range road and hop on the ECO bus for a ride to the ponds. The Department of Wildlife stocks the pond with thousands of rainbow trout. Impact Ministries youth will help the younger participants with baiting, casting and detangling. The last shuttle pick up will be at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m. — Bravo!Vail presents the 62-piece Colorado Reparatory Orchestra performing Gershwin’s Magic Key at the Lundgren Theater. Prior to the concert, at 5 p.m. there will be an instrument petting zoo event.

Thursday

6:30 p.m. — Praise in the Park at Lundgren Theater featuring area worship music teams.

Friday

8 a.m. — Pickleball Tournament registration begins at the Cotton Ranch pickleball courts. Tournament play begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $15 per player. Costumes encourages and a best costume prize will be awarded.

4 p.m. — Kiddie playland, vendor village and food court open at Town Hall Park. Free activities through Saturday for kids, including bounce castles, an obstacle course, a water slide, petting zoo and more.

6 p.m. — Youth talent show at Lundgren Theater. Space is limited to the first 10 applications in age categories from 4 and younger to 18. Registrations accepted at Gypsum Town Hall until Wednesday at 3 p.m. No on-site registration accepted.

8 p.m. — Gypsum Daze Stampede at Lundgren Theater. Live music and dance instruction.

Saturday

7 a.m. — Gypsum Firemen Pancake Breakfast at Town Hall Park tent.

8 a.m. — Gypsum Daze 5K Run/Walk is a 5K run that loops along Lundgren Boulevard and Valley Road. Register at http://www.townofgypsum.com

10 a.m. — Parade down Valley Road. This year’s theme is “Life Well Lived.” Register at http://www.townofgypsum.com

11 a.m. — Classic car show at Town Hall Park. Gypsum Creek Cruisers Car Show is open to all classic cars, pickups, off-road vehicles, antiques, street rods, muscle cars, racers and toys. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and costs $20 per vehicle and $10 for each additional entry. The awards ceremony is at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Steve Carver at 970-989-0470.

Noon — Family shooting sports at Eagle Valley Rod & Gun Club range. This is a free event for all ages. Participants will be allowed to fire small-bore rifles, pistols, shotguns and air guns under the supervision of experienced shooters from the club. Along with furnishing the firearms and ammunition, the club will serve hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks.

2 p.m. — Jalapeno eating contest at Town Hall Park. Contestants will have 3 minutes to consume as many jalapenos as possible.

6 p.m. — Gates open for Gary Allan and the Swon Brothers concert at Lundgren Theater. Early tickets cost $15 and are available online at http://www.townofgypsum.com and in person at Alpine Bank in Eagle and Ridley’s Market in Gypsum. Tickets cost $25 on the day of the show.