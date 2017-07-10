Gypsum Dazed by Gary Allan: ‘Every Storm Runs out of Rain’ crooner headlines concert July 15 | VailDaily.com

Gypsum Dazed by Gary Allan: ‘Every Storm Runs out of Rain’ crooner headlines concert July 15
July 10, 2017
Gypsum Daze schedule
Saturday night’s concert headlined by Gary Allan with special guest the Swon Brothers is the big show during this week’s Gypsum Daze event, but the festivities actually begin mid-week and build to that point. Here is a rundown of what’s on tap for Gypsum Daze. Find event registration, ticket sales and more at http://www.townofgypsum.com.
Wednesday, July 12
5 to 7 p.m. — Free Family Fishing at Gypsum Ponds. The Colorado Department of Wildlife, town of Gypsum, Impact Ministries and ECO Transit offer fishing for all ages. Park along the shooting range road and hop on the ECO bus for a ride to the ponds. The Department of Wildlife stocks the pond with thousands of rainbow trout. Impact Ministries youth will help the younger participants with baiting, casting and detangling. The last shuttle pick up will be at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m. — Bravo!Vail presents the 62-piece Colorado Reparatory Orchestra performing Gershwin’s Magic Key at the Lundgren Theater. Prior to the concert, at 5 p.m. there will be an instrument petting zoo event.
Thursday
6:30 p.m. — Praise in the Park at Lundgren Theater featuring area worship music teams.
Friday
8 a.m. — Pickleball Tournament registration begins at the Cotton Ranch pickleball courts. Tournament play begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $15 per player. Costumes encourages and a best costume prize will be awarded.
4 p.m. — Kiddie playland, vendor village and food court open at Town Hall Park. Free activities through Saturday for kids, including bounce castles, an obstacle course, a water slide, petting zoo and more.
6 p.m. — Youth talent show at Lundgren Theater. Space is limited to the first 10 applications in age categories from 4 and younger to 18. Registrations accepted at Gypsum Town Hall until Wednesday at 3 p.m. No on-site registration accepted.
8 p.m. — Gypsum Daze Stampede at Lundgren Theater. Live music and dance instruction.
Saturday
7 a.m. — Gypsum Firemen Pancake Breakfast at Town Hall Park tent.
8 a.m. — Gypsum Daze 5K Run/Walk is a 5K run that loops along Lundgren Boulevard and Valley Road. Register at http://www.townofgypsum.com
10 a.m. — Parade down Valley Road. This year’s theme is “Life Well Lived.” Register at http://www.townofgypsum.com
11 a.m. — Classic car show at Town Hall Park. Gypsum Creek Cruisers Car Show is open to all classic cars, pickups, off-road vehicles, antiques, street rods, muscle cars, racers and toys. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and costs $20 per vehicle and $10 for each additional entry. The awards ceremony is at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Steve Carver at 970-989-0470.
Noon — Family shooting sports at Eagle Valley Rod & Gun Club range. This is a free event for all ages. Participants will be allowed to fire small-bore rifles, pistols, shotguns and air guns under the supervision of experienced shooters from the club. Along with furnishing the firearms and ammunition, the club will serve hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks.
2 p.m. — Jalapeno eating contest at Town Hall Park. Contestants will have 3 minutes to consume as many jalapenos as possible.
6 p.m. — Gates open for Gary Allan and the Swon Brothers concert at Lundgren Theater. Early tickets cost $15 and are available online at http://www.townofgypsum.com and in person at Alpine Bank in Eagle and Ridley’s Market in Gypsum. Tickets cost $25 on the day of the show.
The day that tickets for this year's Gypsum Daze concert went on sale, someone immediately swooped in to purchase a bank of VIP passes for the event.
That was a good indication for Gypsum Special Events coordinator Krista DeHerrera that folks were pretty darned excited Gary Allan is coming to town on Saturday, July 15.
The country star who's hits include "Every Storm Runs Out of Rain" and "Watching Airplanes" was an often-requested performer among Gypsum Daze attendees. The event faithfuls have responded to Allan's booking by selling out the VIP packages and briskly buying general admission tickets. Considering that the annual event is always one of the Vail Valley's biggest music events, this Saturday looks like it will be an especially rollicking show.
Modern day outlaw
His biography describes Allan as "a modern day outlaw."
"Gary Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances," says his website. "While becoming a force on the country music scene, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way."
Allan re-signed with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2016, the label home for the entirety of his 20-year career. He is currently finishing up work for his upcoming EMI Nashville release. His last album, "Set You Free," topped the Billboard 200 pop chart, a career first for Allan. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time in a row), and produced his latest No. 1 country radio chart topper with "Every Storm Runs Out Of Rain."
The rarified position of having a No. 1 country song wasn't new for Allan. He also hit the top of the charts with his singles "Man to Man," "Tough Little Boys" and "Nothing on but the Radio."
The California native released his first album, "Used Heart for Sale," in 1996 and since then has released eight additional studio albums selling over 7 million albums. He's been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums and certified gold five times. For more information about his career, visit http://www.garyallan.com
The Swon Brothers
The opening act for Allan Saturday night will be The Swon Brothers.
The Swon Brothers gained notoriety as finalists on NBC's "The Voice" in 2013 and released their major-label debut, "The Swoon Brothers," in 2014. The album's first single, "Later On," was the duo's first Top 15 hit. Find them online at http://www.swonbrothers.com, on Twitter @TheSwonBrothers and on Facebook at http://www.Face book.com/theswonbrothers.
