High Altitude Society: Vail Valley Medical Center honors Volunteer Corps | VailDaily.com

On Thursday, June 22, Vista Restaurant at Arrowhead in Edwards hosted the Vail Valley Medical Center Volunteer Corps and their co-workers, friends and family during their annual officer installation.

It was a beautiful evening with the gorgeous golf greens in great condition and the colorful hanging flowers blooming on the deck. The order of the evening was to honor incoming volunteer officers that were being installed into the VVMC Volunteer Corps. Outgoing president Nancy Berg gave opening remarks and VVMC CEO Doris Kirchner greeted the crowd and updated the group on the progress of the hospital master facility plan.

A huge thank you

"It has been my privilege and honor to be the president for the past two years," Berg told the crowd. "We all appreciate that all of you do so much more than just the volunteer description — that you give a little more and appreciate what the organization does and what we can do for the patients, staff and visitors who come through VVMC."

"Actually, each one of you should be up here talking because you are our esteemed guests for tonight," Kirchner said, "Thank you all so much for all that you do for the hospital and what you bring to the hospital every day or to the place where you volunteer, whether it is in the ERs or the cancer center."

Then, Kirchner gave an update on the hospital master facility plan.

"The West Wing is almost finished," she announced. "The bio motion lab is completed. Howard Head Sports Medicine on the first floor has expanded to much needed additional space, so that has been good and is complete. It is so exciting!"

She then asked the group, "How many of you have seen the third floor pre-op area and the recovery area. You must get up there and have a look — it is amazing when you know where it came from. The patients, nursing staff and doctors all say that they love it," Kirchner said.

Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local who covers social events including fundraisers for nonprofits, local happenings and soirees of all kinds. She can be reached at highaltitudesociety@vaildaily.com.