High Country Speaker Series continues April 6 with author Dyana Furmansky | VailDaily.com

AVON — The 15th annual High Country Speaker Series continues today when Walking Mountains Science Center welcomes celebrated author and public lands advocate Dyana Furmansky to its campus in Avon.

Furmansky's first piece on the history of public lands was published in American Heritage Magazine in 1982. Her latest book, "Rosalie Edge, Hawk of Mercy: The Activist Who Saved Nature From the Conservationists," tangentially concerned the conflict over public lands. In 2009, "Rosalie Edge" was named the Wormsloe Foundation's Nature Book of the year, and in 2010, the book won the Colorado Book Award for Biography.

Furmansky won the prestigious George Polk Award for Environmental Reporting for her contribution to the High Country News series "Western Water Made Simple." The late Wallace Stegner praised her book "These American Lands," first published in 1985, as "the only indispensable narrative history of the public lands."

Furmansky has also written on a variety of subjects for the New York Times and many other publications. She now contributes to a monthly magazine called Desert Leaf in Tucson and is working on a book about the contentious making of Grand Teton National Park.

Furmansky's presentation focuses on the history of the White River National Forest, Eagle County's "home forest," and one of the earliest forest reserves drawn from the public domain. She explains why far-seeing federal management of White River is essential to assure that all public lands be retained as the nation's natural inheritance for the benefit of all Americans and how this effort is up to us.

Rosalie Edge, a heroine of conservation, is the starting point for Furmansky's discussion about the role of the public when it comes to protecting open spaces and imperiled species on a nation-wide scale. Edge, or the "militant conservationist," embodies the spirit that may be needed in the changing paradigm of public lands that the United States is currently experiencing.

Furmansky will present her thoughts on the lessons that can be learned from pioneers such as Edge and leave audiences with hope and the inspiration for protecting our public lands for centuries to come.