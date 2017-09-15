Hike Through History at Red Cliff with Walking Mountains, Historical Society
September 15, 2017
Join Walking Mountains Science Center and the Eagle County Historical Society on Tuesday, Sept. 19, as they take guests to one of Eagle County's most historic living landmarks.
Experts from the Historical Society will be on hand to tell the stories of Red Cliff's colorful and lucrative past. Guides from Walking Mountains are prepared to discuss the geologic formations that inspired the boom town.
Boomtown struggles
Located along Turkey Creek and the Eagle River, Red Cliff was officially named by residents on July 25, 1879, after the quartzite cliffs and rust colored stains on the cliffs surrounding town.
From brutal winters that left the population in the tens to disastrous fires that nearly brought the whole town to the ground in 1882 and 1883, Red Cliff experienced many of the same growing pains and troubles that many other boomtowns experienced during the turn of the 20th century.
Participants will get to meet some of Red Cliff's colorful characters, past and present, and have the chance to experience the same beautiful Colorado outdoors that the early Red Cliff residents enjoyed. Hikers will travel the Iron Mountain 4×4 road as it passes through granite boulder fields, thinned lodgepole forests and aspen stands en route to Greenwood Cemetery overlooking Red Cliff.
At the cemetery, legends of the past will join the tour as they describe early life in Red Cliff and discuss the tales, exploits and lessons learned living in between a cliff and a hard place. Hikers will have the opportunity to visit the Red Cliff Museum and walk through town with experts who will point out old forts and lovers' leaps. The day will conclude with options for lunch at locally famous Mango's Mountain Grill or picnicking in local parks.
