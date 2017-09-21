Hike to the Mic brings together generations at Beaver Creek

BEAVER CREEK — I've heard music has the ability to transport you places.

For me, I was already there when the sounds of Elephant Revival filled the open air with the Beaver Creek ski slopes surrounding the stage at 10,000 feet.

For the rest of the crowd, the first-ever Hike to the Mic concert on Saturday, Sept. 16, took them back to the 1970s and '80s, with the hits of Elvis Costello rocking the crowd.

Wherever the music took us, a solid crowd of about 2,000 danced, sang and celebrated in a location we ski and snowboard past every season.

The mountains behind the stage donned a fresh dusting of snow as Elephant Revival's Colorado bluegrass, taking me back to the popular WinterWonderGrass festival, previously held outdoors during the winter in Avon.

It was a four-hour concert under mostly sunny skies and one of the first chilly days of fall.

Recommended Stories For You

Elephant Revival impressed a crowd geared more toward Costello's performance in one of Bridget Law's final shows with the band. Law, who rocks the fiddle, returns to Beaver Creek on Nov. 3 to perform with her husband Tierro at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Instead of burning their lighters, the crowd pulled out their phones when Costello took the stage, rocking his red fedora. Someone in the crowd was holding up an album cover.

Down below in the village, the weekend-long event featured more live music, a master chainsaw demonstration by Don Mesuda and more.

Colorado has some amazing hikes with picturesque destinations, but Hike to the Mic ranks up there with one of the best hikes to do in the Rocky Mountains.

Who performs at 10,000 feet next year?

Entertainment & Outdoors editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.