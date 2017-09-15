Hike to the Mic features Elvis Costello at 10,000 feet at Beaver Creek

Private indoor VIP lounge with complimentary select alcoholic drinks, light appetizers, beer tastings from Breckenridge Brewery & Pub, specialty cocktails from Patron Tequila.

Hiking in Colorado can take you to some incredible high alpine lakes, views from 14,000-foot peaks and other Rocky Mountain treasures — for those who make it to the end.

For people attending the first-ever Hike to the Mic event at Beaver Creek, hiking the 4 miles up to Spruce Saddle will yield more than just stunning fall views — a performance by legendary English musician Elvis Costello awaits.

"We're super excited to play with someone who paved the way for rock 'n' roll poetry," said Daniel Rodriguez, of Colorao quintet Elephand Revival opening for Costello outdoors at 10,000 feet. "We definitely get excited when in the presence of greatness."

Attendees will be rewarded with the spacious lawn with views of the Gore Range as well as good, drinks and live music.

Enjoy the journey

Hike to the Mic is as much about the journey as it is the fabulous destination at the top.

For Saturday's concert, Sept. 16, modes of transportation include a 4×4 tour, bikes, horses, foot and the Centennial Express Gondola. Up to the Spruce Saddle lawn. Along the way, uniquely created art pieces and photo opportunities away along with glorious views of the fall colors.

Hikers can expect to gain about 2,000 feet of elevation, and the gondola ride down is a nice bonus.

There's also morning yoga classes, live art demonstrations from a chainsaw master and more taking place throughout Beaver Creek during Hike to the Mic. (Some events, including the concert ($65), are ticketed.)

An after-party will await attendees down in the village following the Saturday night concert.

RETURN OF ELEPHANT REVIVAL

It has been a few years since Elephant Revival graced a stage in the Vail Valley, and the Nederland-based band is happy to return.

"We haven't been to Vail in a little while, and we're excited to make it back to that region because we love it out there," Rodriguez said.

Elephant Revival is a regular at the annual WinterWonderGrass festivals, which moved from Avon to Steamboat Springs last year.

"It's a great event, but we're sad for it to have left, but we're happy Steamboat had open arms," he said.

The band has been busy performing at summer festivals and have added percussionist Darren Garvey, which has "opened up another dimension," Rodriguez said.

Elephant Revival continues to make new music as well.

So whether your hiking, biking, on a horse or a Jeep — get to the mic on Saturday, Sept. 16, any way you choose for a Rocky Mountain performance by Elvis Costello and Elephant Revival.

Hike to the Mic Weekend Schedule

Friday, Sept. 15

2 to 3 p.m.: Live art demonstration by chainsaw artist Don Mesuda in the village.

Watch as ordinary wood is transformed into intricate and large-scale sculptures — all by chainsaw.

4 to 7 p.m.: Strolling apres in the village.

Experience the best of Beaver Creek Village with exclusive access to food, drink and retail specials by downloading the Hike to the Mic Strolling Apres card at beavercreek.com/hiketothemic. Guests can present this card to unlock offers at participating Beaver Creek Village establishments.

4 to 7 p.m.: Knot your average hiking stick in the village.

Grab a complimentary commemorative hiking stick and learn to tie the perfect knot from the experts from the Eagle County Boy Scouts. You'll be ready to explore Beaver Creek Mountain's glorious fall scenery on miles of scenic trails.

7 to 8:30 p.m.: Live music featuring The Altitones in the village.

Soul, rock and blues from this Vail Valley-based six-piece band will get you moving and dancing. Beverages will be available for purchase.

Saturday, Sept. 16

9 to 10 a.m.: Revolution Power yoga class in the Beaver Creek Ice Rink.

Start your morning with sun salutations under the sun in the heart of Beaver Creek Village with a dynamic and energizing class from one of Eagle County's popular yoga studios. For all levels and abilities.

9 a.m. to noon: Knot your average hiking stick in the village.

Grab a complimentary commemorative hiking stick and learn to tie the perfect knot from the experts from the Eagle County Boy Scouts. You'll be ready to explore Beaver Creek Mountain's glorious fall scenery on miles of scenic trails.

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Mountaintop concert ticket pickup at the Base of Centennial Express Lift.

Check in for the mountaintop concert and receive complimentary lift access and concert wristband.

10 a.m.: Guided hikes begin at the Summer Adventure Center.

Explore Beaver Creek Mountain with a guided expert hike with the Beaver Creek Hiking Center. Your journey to the concert will begin in Beaver Creek Village and ascend through open meadows and alpine forests. Learn about the Rocky Mountain environment and catch art installations along the way. Approximately 4 miles (two to four hours). Cost is $50. Purchase your guided experience online.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Pure Barre class in the Beaver Creek Ice Rink.

The largest and world-renowned barre studio pops up in Beaver Creek Village for a total body workout set to fantastic music. For all levels and abilities.

11 a.m.: Four-wheel drive tours begin at the Summer Adventure Center.

With fall foliage at its peak, these motorized four-wheel drive vehicle tours allow guests of all ages to explore Beaver Creek to the fullest. Tours start at the Summer Adventure Center and highlight the natural and geological beauty of the area with an emphasis on fauna, flora and a history of the area. Tours end at Spruce Saddle in time for lunch, games and the full concert experience. Cost is $65. Purchase your guided experience online.

11 a.m. to noon: Live art demonstration by chainsaw artist Don Mesuda in the village.

Watch as ordinary wood is transformed into intricate and large-scale sculptures — all by chainsaw.

Noon: Mountaintop concert gates open at Spruce Saddle.

1 to 5 p.m.: Mountaintop concert featuring Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Elephant Revival at Spruce Saddle.

4 to 7 p.m.: Strolling apres in the village.

Experience the best of Beaver Creek Village with exclusive access to food, drink and retail specials by downloading the Hike to the Mic Strolling Apres Card at beavercreek.com/hiketothemic. Guests can present this card to unlock offers at participating Beaver Creek Village establishments.

5:30 p.m.: Last call at mountaintop concert bars.

6 p.m.: Concert venue closes at Spruce Saddle.

6 to 9:30 p.m.: After party featuring The Main Squeeze in the village.

The music continues in Beaver Creek Village with the ultimate after party. Los Angeles based The Main Squeeze brings their unique blends of soul and hip-hop, funk with rock to the ice rink stage. Plus explore the magic of the shops, galleries and restaurants of the village — and we bet you'll find yourself laughing and dancing under the stars. Beverages available for purchase.

Sunday, Sept. 17

9 to 10 a.m.: Revolution Power yoga class in the Beaver Creek Ice Rink.

Start your morning with sun salutations under the sun in the heart of Beaver Creek Village with a dynamic and energizing class from one of Eagle County's popular yoga studios. For all levels and abilities.

9:30 a.m.: Hike, wine and dine.

A fundraiser for the Shaw Regional Cancer Center, hikers take meandering, golden-hued, easy four-mile trail, along which they are treated to gourmet foods provided by local restaurants. Details and tickets can be found online.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Pure Barre class in the Beaver Creek Ice Rink.

The largest and world-renowned barre studio pops up in Beaver Creek Village for a total body workout set to fantastic music. For all levels and abilities.

Noon to 1 p.m.: Live art demonstration by chainsaw artist Don Mesuda in the village.

Watch as ordinary wood is transformed into intricate and large-scale sculptures — all by chainsaw.

For the ticketed events, visit http://www.beavercreek.com/hiketo themic — all other events are complimentary.

