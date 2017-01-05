‘Homegoing’ tops this week’s best-sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards | VailDaily.com

‘Homegoing’ tops this week’s best-sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards
January 5, 2017
1. “Homegoing,” by Yaa Gyasi
2. “Freedom Found,” by Warren Miller
3. “Pax,” by Sara Pennypacker
4. “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, with Douglas Abrams
5. “Strong is the New Beautiful,” by Lindsey Vonn
6. “Today Will Be Different,” by Maria Semple
7. “Undoing Project,” by Michael Lewis
8. “Hero of the Empire,” by Candice Millard
9. “Hillbilly Elegy,” by J.D. Vance
“Spy Ski School,” by Stuart Gibbs
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Entertainment
- January is Radon Action Month; test your home for the colorless, odorless gas
- Vail Valley Medical Center expanding financial assistance eligibility
- Local author Bob ‘Buckwheat’ Buckley’s book trilogy runs from Vietnam to Vail
- Local companies both winners in weight loss challenge
- High Altitude Baking: Mini cornmeal muffins (recipe)
Trending Sitewide
- Winter storm warning issued for Vail area; 15-30 inches in forecast
- Man hanging unconscious by backpack on Arapahoe Basin chairlift is cut down by friend in harrowing rescue
- Cause of death released in fall at Colorado ski resort
- Snow day for Eagle County Schools, Vail Christian, Vail Mountain School
- Vail council rejects housing, hotel plan, then asks developer to return in two weeks