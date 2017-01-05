‘Homegoing’ tops this week’s best-sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards | VailDaily.com

1. “Homegoing,” by Yaa Gyasi

2. “Freedom Found,” by Warren Miller

3. “Pax,” by Sara Pennypacker

4. “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, with Douglas Abrams

5. “Strong is the New Beautiful,” by Lindsey Vonn

6. “Today Will Be Different,” by Maria Semple

7. “Undoing Project,” by Michael Lewis

8. “Hero of the Empire,” by Candice Millard

9. “Hillbilly Elegy,” by J.D. Vance

“Spy Ski School,” by Stuart Gibbs