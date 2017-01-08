Home&Style: Introducing the 2017 Pantone Color of the Year: Greenery | VailDaily.com

With a new year upon us, you may be ready to give your house a new look. For a bit of inspiration, we turn to the experts at the Pantone Color Institute, the global authority on color and color communication.

At the end of each year, the Institute announces the Pantone Color of the Year for the upcoming year. The color selection is a symbolic snapshot of what the Institute sees taking place on a global scale, and what it expects to be trending in the interior design and fashion worlds.

For 2017, the Pantone Institute chose Greenery, a vibrant green hue. “A refreshing and revitalizing shade, Greenery is symbolic of new beginnings. Greenery is a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring when nature’s greens revive, restore and renew,” states the Institute.

So how do we bring this fresh color into our mountain homes? Fortunately, the hue works across many design styles — traditional, modern, farmhouse rustic or cabin chic. Hesitant to introduce such a bold shade into your abode? This particular shade of green can almost act as a neutral and lends itself to a variety of color palettes. It works with warm, earthy shades and cool grays. Bring Greenery into your spaces through paint, accessories, furniture and plants.

Paint — Paint may be the quickest and most dramatic way to add the Color of the Year to your decor. Paint your entryway with Greenery for an unexpected punch of color. Add a thick band of green along a hallway to add a bit of whimsy. Transform your bathroom into a spa by painting one or more of the walls with the Greenery hue. Or add a bit of depth by painting the walls with Greenery, and then a shade deeper and a shade lighter, for a monochrome effect. Take a bold approach by retiling your shower with citrus green subway tiles.

• Furnishings — When it comes to Greenery furniture and accessories, options abound. Trading out pillows in your living room or bedrooms can be an easy swap. Adding a throw to the foot of the bed can provide a pop of color and warmth. Another simple spruce-up would be trading out your bath towels for either solid green, stripes or patterns.

If you’re ready for a full makeover, then try changing out some of your existing pieces, a pair of matching poufs in the family room or a quirky footstool. The cheerful color would work well in a mid-century aesthetic — swap out your rustic leather sofa for a bright tufted green sofa with sleek lines or a lime green accent chair.

• Greenery — For a literal translation, bring actual greenery into your home. Fresh plants and trees can add just the right amount of green without having to change any of your furniture or accessories. Smaller plants are easy to incorporate on a mantel, buffet or bookshelf. Succulents and air plants are low-maintenance and provide a bit of texture.

We love the Sansevieria, commonly known as Mother-In-Law’s Tongue, a boldly colored plant with a small footprint that grows tall, spiky leaves with stripes of varying green colors. Tall, slender trees can perfectly fill an empty corner or liven up an entryway. The popular fiddle leaf fig (Ficus lyrata) is a beautiful option. Be sure to place it in a spot that receives plenty of natural light, and don’t over water.

“Greenery bursts forth in 2017 to provide us with the reassurance that we yearn for amid a tumultuous social and political environment,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “Satisfying our growing desire to rejuvenate and revitalize, Greenery symbolizes the reconnection we seek with nature, one another and a larger purpose.”

As we embark upon this new year, perhaps a bit of Greenery is just what we need.