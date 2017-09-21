Horsin’ Around Day coming to Cordillera

What: Horsin’ Around Day, with horse demonstrations, games and more.

EDWARDS — Put on your Western garb, gather the family and head to the Cordillera Equestrian Center for an afternoon of horse demonstrations, games and fun during Cordillera's Horsin' Around Day on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

The show starts with demonstrations of several different equestrian disciplines from vaulting to jumping to horsemanship, complete with a parade of different horse breeds. After the show, attendees can hop on a horse to receive a lesson from a professional instructor, take a pony ride, mingle with the mini horses or pet the Zehr goats — and there's also horse grooming.

Other activities include corn hole toss, ladder golf, face painting and a calf-roping machine.

"The Cordillera Equestrian Center is a one-of-a-kind facility in the valley," said Rachel Oys, general manager of Cordillera. "Anyone who is interested in equestrian pursuits or simply loves horses will have a memorable afternoon at Cordillera. We're looking forward to showcasing our riders, trainers and these magnificent animals."

In addition to the fun activities, Western food and beverage will be available. The Cordillera Equestrian Center opens at 2 p.m. with the horse demonstration starting at 2:30 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome; please leave coolers and dogs at home.

Visit http://www.cordilleraliving.com/horsin around for more information or call 970-926-1923.

