Hot food warms the soul

The Thermo Pot by Box Appetit takes on-mountain lunch to a new level.

With a rugged cork lid and a spoon that ingeniously magnetizes to the body of the pot, the Thermo Pot is touted for keeping foods and soups hot for up to six hours or cold for up to eight.

Other Benefits

Other benefits include helping the planet by reducing food packaging waste, saving money and it's made for taking to work, school or out on adventures.

The product has a 10-year guarantee.

Compactable and practical, the pot costs $39.95 and is available online at http://www.Box Appetit.com.