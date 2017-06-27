Jaap van Zweden leads Dallas Symphony Orchestra at Bravo! Vail; switching to New York Philharmonic next for 2018 | VailDaily.com

VAIL — This summer, Jaap van Zweden appears at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival for the last time as music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

Van Zweden has been named Conductor of the Year in 2012 by Musical America and his performances the Dallas Morning News has hailed as "exhilarating," "revelatory," "intensely dramatic" and "electrifying." He will return to Bravo! Vail next year as the New York Philharmonic's music director designate, and as their new music director starting with the 2018-19 season.

ABOUT JAAP VAN ZWEDEN

Born in Amsterdam in 1960, Van Zweden began playing the violin at the age of 5 and eventually studied with legendary teacher Dorothy DeLay at The Juilliard School in New York City. At the age of 18, he became concertmaster of Amsterdam's Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, making him the youngest person to ever hold that position.

In the late 1980s, conductor Leonard Bernstein asked van Zweden to lead the orchestra — even though he had never conducted a note in his life — while he listened from the audience. That experience made a lasting impression on van Zweden, and in 1995, he left his position as concertmaster to pursue conducting full-time.

Over the past decade, van Zweden has become an international presence on three continents. This season, he completes his 10-year tenure as music director of the Dallas Symphony before becoming the 26th music director of the New York Philharmonic. He continues as music director of the Hong Kong Philharmonic, a post he has held since 2012, and frequently guest-conducts many other leading orchestras including the Cleveland and Philadelphia Orchestras, Boston Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Vienna and Berlin Philharmonics, Orchestre National de France, and Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

For the summers of 2017-19, he is the principal conductor of the Gstaad Festival Orchestra & Conducting Academy, and is also in the midst of a four-year project to conduct the first ever performances in Hong Kong of Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen, which is being recorded for release on Naxos Records.

Emphasizing the power of music in everyday life, van Zweden and his wife, Aaltje, established the Papageno Foundation in 1997 to support families of children with autism, working closely with music therapists to aid them in their work with autistic children. In 2015, Papageno House, a home for autistic children and young adults, opened in Laren, The Netherlands.