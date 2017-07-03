Join the action: Beaver Creek Rodeo takes place Thursdays | VailDaily.com

The Beaver Creek Rodeo features the full lineup of classic rodeo events — bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing and of course, bull riding.

Get in on the rodeo action by signing up for the calf scramble, mutton' bustin' or burro racing.

The rodeo takes place Thursdays through Aug. 10 (no rodeo on July 20 during the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo), and gates open at 5 p.m. The rodeo grounds are located in Avon east of Chapel Square and City Market.

Kids 12 and younger are admitted free; adult general admission is $22; and youth general admission (13-17) is $12. Tickets are sold at the Summer Adventure Center on rodeo days from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the rodeo grounds beginning at 4:45 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.beavercreek.com.

There is a complimentary shuttle service from Beaver Creek Dial-a-Ride by calling 970-949-1938.

Audience Participation

Calf scramble: Children ages 5 to 12 will enter the arena and chase down a group of friendly calves. The first five buckaroos to pull a ribbon from the calves' tails win a prize. The calf scramble is free of charge and limited to 100 kids.

Mutton bustin': A rodeo favorite, the youngest cowboys and cowgirls show off their stuff. The buckaroo who holds onto his or her sheep the longest brings home a trophy. Participants must be at least 3 years old and cannot weigh more than 50 pounds or measure taller than 50 inches. Cost is $25 and limited to 15 children.

Burro racing: Moms, dads and anyone 18 or older test their donkey handling and riding abilities at the rodeo. Three teams of three people each race to grab a burro and push, pull and ride it from one end of the arena to the other and back. Cost is $25 per team and limited to the first three teams to sign up.

(Anyone joining in on the audience participation events must sign a waiver.)