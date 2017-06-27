La Tour hosts French wine dinner in Vail on June 29 | VailDaily.com

Cost: Dinner is $49; the wine pairing is $42; and the regular menu will also be available.

Chef Sammy Shipman and Kainoa Guerin, sommelier of La Tour Restaurant, will be presenting Tour de Vin Francais — a food and wine experience — on Thursday at the Vail restaurant beginning at 5 p.m..

This event offers premium wines from four distinct areas of France, each one pairing perfectly with Shipman's dishes. Guerin will speak about the wines from 7 to 9 p.m.

ABOUT THE HOSTS

Guerin's interest in wine was sparked while working in Hawaii at Spago, a wine-heavy restaurant that focused on staff education. In Colorado, he cut his teeth in the wine world as assistant floor sommelier at Terra Bistro. Guerin's training continued at La Tour Restaurant as assistant sommelier under Master Sommelier Roland Micu. Micu has since left La Tour Restaurant to pursue the wine distribution sector but has remained Guerin's close mentor. Guerin was named beverage director at La Tour Restaurant in March.

Shipman grew up in Carteret County, North Carolina. He started cooking at 17. The first few years were spent learning his craft in the fast paced dinner setting of local restaurants. He attended Carteret Community College in 2003 graduating with an AA in culinary arts. He has held chef positions in San Francisco, Jackson Hole and Vail. Sammy's love of the outdoors found him working his way into the ski industry and to Vail.

Cost for the dinner is $49; the wine pairing is $42; and the regular menu will also be available. Reservations are recommended by calling 970-476-4403.