Learn about devotional yoga during upcoming Vail Vitality Center workshop | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Learn about devotional yoga during an upcoming Vail Vitality Center yoga workshop.

In Sanskrit, "bhakti" means devotion or love. The bhakti yoga workshop slated for Friday will provide a perfect opportunity for yogis interested in furthering their practice and learning about this yoga style in a simple and easy to understand manner.

"You practice this style of yoga by practicing love and devotion," said Vail Vitality Center yoga instructor Andrea Throne, who will teach the workshop. "We will do this by chanting and learning about the Hindu deity Lakshmi and opening our hearts with asana."

Attendees should expect a night of story, mantra and heart-opening asana meant to bring them closer to the energy of the goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity.

About the teacher

The mountains and the pursuit of an athletic lifestyle drew Throne to the Vail Valley more than two decades ago. She trained with Baron Baptiste beginning in 2011. After attending a level two program with the Africa Yoga Project in Malindi, Kenya, she was inspired to incorporate service into her teaching and life. Throne has also trained with Janet Stone. Throne's style is best described as grounding as well as playful.

The workshop is appropriate for all levels. The cost is $15 for members or $20 for non-members. For more information or to register, call 970-476-7960.