Lee Woodruff to speak at Vail Breast Cancer Awareness Group Luncheon on July 21 | VailDaily.com

Lee Woodruff knows that life can change in an instant.

Woodruff, the wife of Bob Woodruff, who had just been named co-anchor of ABC's "World News," was a successful writer, businesswoman and mother of four, when her husband was severely wounded in a roadside bomb attack in Iraq. Instantly, her life was turned upside down. Showing immense courage, Woodruff held her family together, providing the extra support her children needed as well as the moral and physical support to her husband during his slow, painstaking recovery.

The Vail Breast Cancer Awareness Group is pleased to announce that Lee Woodruff will be the featured speaker at it's 23rd Celebration of Life luncheon to be held at the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort and Spa on Friday, July 21. With her down-to-earth style, Woodruff has penned many best-selling books, including "A Family's Journey of Love and Healing" and "Those We Love Most," a novel that won the Washington Irving Book Award. She is also a contributing reporter for CBS "This Morning."

Woodruff is a testament to strength and grace during life's many challenges. She has not only overcome immense obstacles, but has also continued to excel in her personal and professional life and, with her husband, founded the Bob Woodruff Foundation, an organization that addresses the emerging needs of impacted veterans, service members, families and caregivers.

Woodruff's message of love and healing serves as an inspiration to anyone trying to navigate her own path. She reminds audiences that nothing is stronger than love and hope.

Tickets are $125 per person. To make a reservation or to reserve a table, call 970-479-8595 or email info@vailbreastcancerawareness.org.