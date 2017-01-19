‘Leopard at the Door’ tops this week’s best-sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards | VailDaily.com

Best Sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards

1. “Leopard at the Door,” by Jennifer McVeigh

2. “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, with Douglas Abrams

3. “Hillbilly Elegy,” by J.D. Vance

4. “High Divide,” by Lin Engler

5. “My Grandma Could Do Anything in the Mountains,” by Ric Ditz

6. “A Man Called Ove,” by Fredrik Backman

7. “Perfectly Imperfect,” by Baron Baptiste

8. “Scourge,” by Jennifer Nielsen

9. “Tools of Titans,” by Timothy Ferriss

10. “A Dog’s Purpose,” by W. Bruce Cameron