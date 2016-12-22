 Lindsey Vonn’s book tops best-sellers this week at The Bookworm of Edwards | VailDaily.com

Back to: Entertainment

Lindsey Vonn’s book tops best-sellers this week at The Bookworm of Edwards

âStrong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean and Harness Your Power,â by Lindsey Vonn.Special to the Daily |

âStrong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean and Harness Your Power,â by Lindsey Vonn.

Best-sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards

1. “Strong is the New Beautiful,” by Lindsey Vonn

2. “Book of Joy,” by Dalai Lama

3. “Hero of the Empire,” by Candice Millard

4. “Freedom Found,” by Warren Miller

5. “Salt to the Sea,” by Ruth Septys

6. “Pax,” by Sara Pennypacker

7. “Homegoing,” by Yaa Gyasi

8. “Jungle of Stone,” by William Carlsen

9. “Epic Bike Rides of the World,” by Lonely Planet

10. “Daily Peace: 365 Days of Renewal,” by National Geographic