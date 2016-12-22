Lindsey Vonn’s book tops best-sellers this week at The Bookworm of Edwards | VailDaily.com

Lindsey Vonn’s book tops best-sellers this week at The Bookworm of Edwards
December 22, 2016
Best-sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards
1. “Strong is the New Beautiful,” by Lindsey Vonn
2. “Book of Joy,” by Dalai Lama
3. “Hero of the Empire,” by Candice Millard
4. “Freedom Found,” by Warren Miller
5. “Salt to the Sea,” by Ruth Septys
6. “Pax,” by Sara Pennypacker
7. “Homegoing,” by Yaa Gyasi
8. “Jungle of Stone,” by William Carlsen
9. “Epic Bike Rides of the World,” by Lonely Planet
10. “Daily Peace: 365 Days of Renewal,” by National Geographic
